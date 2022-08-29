Meryl Streep Once Lost a Role to Jessica Lange, but She Turned It Into an Opportunity

It’s hard to believe the infamous Meryl Streep could ever lose out on a role. But could you imagine the classic Sweet Dreams lead female protagonist, Patsy Cline, being played by anyone other than Jessica Lange? All was for not, however. Streep was able to turn her rejection into an entirely new opportunity.

So, what role was Streep able to snag after losing out on playing Patsy Cline, whom she adored?

‘Sweet Dreams’ wasn’t the first role Meryl Streep lost to Jessica Lange

Streep has become one of the most iconic stars of all time. However, there are other roles (not many) she lost out on besides Sweet Dreams. While the Sophie’s Choice actor has starred in countless, well-known films, she’s only been turned down four times, which includes the 1967 film adaptation of King Kong, reports Yahoo.

Streep was still unknown at the time. “Upon her arrival at the audition, producer Dino DeLaurentiis declared her too ugly for his movie,” and gave the role to Lange instead. However, she admitted that she’s rather thankful she didn’t get the role.

Furthermore, Lange described the role as “traumatizing,” according to RogerEbert.com. Even though she enjoyed being in the film, she was terrified most of the time. Lange was constantly suspended 40 feet in the air above concrete, and she was “afraid of heights.”

Meryl Streep missed out on ‘Sweet Dreams’

Academy Award winners Jessica Lange and Meryl Streep hold their Oscars in 1983 | ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images

After working with Karel Reisz in The French Lieutenant’s Woman in 1969, Streep wanted to work with Reisz again. According to People, she heard he was making his way to the U.S. to film Sweet Dreams. Not only did she love working with Reisz, but she was a huge fan of Patsy Cline and ambitious to play her.

However, Reisz decided Lange was a better fit for the role. Even Streep noted in an interview with The Talks (and other interviews prior), “That was such a great movie; she was beyond wonderful in it.”

All was not lost, however, as Streep found a way to turn this into an opportunity for herself, finding the silver lining.

Streep went on to star in ‘Plenty’

After losing out on Patsy Cline and Sweet Dreams, Streep went on to win a role in Plenty as young Englishwoman Susan, who “spends 20 years to make whatever kind of life for herself, at the expense of others around her, in post-World War II England,” according to IMDb.

While the movie itself went on to receive a few nominations and awards, it never became one of Streep’s more iconic roles. The Don’t Look Up star snagged this opportunity for herself, and it wasn’t a huge success for her.

After being selected to star in Plenty as Susan, Streep temporarily relocated to England to film the dramatic adaptation of David Hare’s play. Here’s the twist: Reisz’s England home was located near the set, and Streep saw nothing but an opportunity. “I told him, ‘Well the least you can do is let me stay at your house while I am there,'” says Streep. “He did, and it was a beautiful house.”

So, not only did Streep find her next film in the blink of an eye, but she managed to score a free, beautiful stay in the English director’s chateau! Streep shows us that she is always looking to find the bright side, even in the face of a lost role she wanted so badly.

RELATED: Meryl Streep Refused An Emmy Award: ‘It’s Absurd‘