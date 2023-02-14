The Message Elvis Presley Shared With The Beatles During Their First Live U.S. Television Appearance

Before The Beatles dominated rock n’ roll in the 1960s, Elvis Presley was the king. The Beatles were fans of Elvis and have spoken about how he influenced their music and style. When the band arrived in the U.S., their idol sent them a heartfelt message before they performed at their first live U.S. television appearance.

The Beatles became stars in America after performing on ‘The Ed Sullivan Show’

The Beatles (Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, George Harrison, and John Lennon) | CBS via Getty Images

In the early 1960s, The Beatles became massive rock stars in the U.K. Early hits like “I Want to Hold Your Hand” and “Please Please Me” propelled the band to the top of the charts. Americans were also becoming aware of the Liverpool group, but it wasn’t until they came to the U.S. and performed on The Ed Sullivan Show that they gained a chokehold over American audiences.

There are many reasons why Americans immediately gravitated toward The Beatles, such as their unique sound and catchy songs. In The Beatles Anthology, Paul McCartney said their hairstyles could have helped them break through.

“We came out of nowhere with funny hair, looking like marionettes or something. That was very influential,” McCartney said. “I think that was really one of the big things that broke us – the hairdo more than the music, originally. A lot of people’s fathers had wanted to turn us off. They told their kids, ‘Don’t be fooled, they’re wearing wigs.’”

Elvis Presley shared a message with The Beatles to celebrate their appearance

John Lennon and McCartney were heavily inspired by Elvis while growing up. So, the two must have had a surreal reaction when Ed Sullivan read a telegram sent by Elvis and his manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Elvis wanted to congratulate The Beatles on their first U.S. live TV appearance and wish them luck. Here is the message shared via Express:

“Congratulations on your appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show and your visit to America. We hope your engagement will be a successful one and your visit pleasant. Give our best to Mr. Sullivan. Sincerely, Elvis and The Colonel.”

For The Beatles, this was the moment when they knew they had made it. The idea that Elvis was acknowledging them meant that they were true superstars. George Harrison later said, “We were aware that Ed Sullivan was the big one because we got a telegram from Elvis and the Colonel.”

Elvis wasn’t thrilled to meet the band when they visited his house

On Aug. 27, 1965, The Beatles visited Elvis at his home on Perugia Way in Bel Air, CA. In the novel Elvis by the Presleys: Intimate Stories from Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, and Other Family Members recalled the moment when The Beatles met the king. While the fab four were excited for this moment, the “Suspicious Minds” singer didn’t share the same anticipation.

“In fact, when John, Paul, Ringo, and George walked in, Elvis was relaxing on the couch, looking at TV without the sound,” Priscilla shared. “He barely bothered to get up.”

According to Priscilla, this was Elvis’ attempt to show them he was still the king since they were one of his main competitors. However, once they started to discuss music, they got along well and started to play music together.