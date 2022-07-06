Metallica Was ‘Honored’ by Eddie Munson’s Guitar Solo in ‘Stranger Things’ 4 Volume 2

Stranger Things 4’s Eddie Munson encompasses what it meant to be a metalhead during the Satanic Panic craze of the 80s. Complete with a leather jacket, head-banging hair, metal rings, and a love for hit bands like DIO, Judas Priest, and more. Eddie became a god when shredding to Metallica in his guitar solo in the Upside Down, leading the real-life band to honor the Stranger Things 4 character.

Metallica pays tribute to Eddie Munson and praises the actor in ‘Stranger Things’ 4

The final two episodes of the fourth season had fans excited and nervous to watch Eddie’s metal solo. Fans eagerly awaited to see Eddie show off his talent finally – and he did not disappoint. Stranger Things is well known for incorporating hits from the 80s that skyrocket to overnight fame. Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” is a prime example.

But now it was Metallica’s turn as Eddie rocked out to “Master of Puppets” to help distract the Demobats. If Eddie were alive today, there is denying he would be fangirling as Metallica praised his guitar solo in Stranger Things 4 on Instagram.

“The way The Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been next level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include “Master of Puppets” in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it. We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did we were totally blown away… it’s so extremely well done, so much so, that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn’s hands in the trailer!! How crazy cool is that?



It’s an incredible honor to be such a big part of Eddie’s journey and to once again be keeping company with all of the other amazing artists featured in the show.”

Not only did Eddie get recognition from the most well-recognized metal band in history, but Joseph Quinn as well. The actor has revealed he started practicing his guitar skills after he was cast and listened to thrash metal. It was Quinn in the solo.

The series paid homage to other metal legends like DIO

Eddie Munson is Hawkinf resident freak for playing D&D and loving metal music. During the 80s, these teens were every parent’s worst nightmare. The series sprinkled small homages to rock legends besides Eddie’s Metallica solo. One of the obvious ones is Eddie’s favorite jean jacket with a DIO patch on the back.

In reality, the jean jacket is the real deal and came from Ronnie James Dio’s estate. The same goes for Eddie’s DIO shirt on one of the “missing people” posters. The jean vest was detailed with band patches from Megadeth, Iron Maiden, Wasp, and others.

But Metallica was not the only metal band that showed their support for Eddie in Stranger Things 4. One of Eddie’s most memed moments is when the characters need to find music in Eddie’s trailer to help save Nancy. Robin says there is nothing here like David Bowie or The Beatles and says there is no music. Eddie snatches his Iron Maiden cassette and yells, “This is music!”

The small moment of support for metalheads and Iron Maiden had the band take to Twitter and post, “We’re with you, Eddie!”

Eddie dedicated the Metallica solo to Chrissy in ‘Stranger Things’ 4

From Eddie’s tattoos to multiple theories, the moment fans feared and were eager to see occurred in the fourth season’s finale. Part of the characters’ plan to stop Vecna involves distracting the Demobats from Creel House. On top of a fortified trailer, Eddie shreds to Metallica alongside Dustin in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2.

Eddie even dedicated his redemption moment to Chrissy. While everything goes as planned, Eddie takes on one more hero moment to buy time and save Dustin. Ultimately fighting off the Demobats led to Eddie’s tragic death. Fans will forever remember Eddie as the kind metalhead who risked his life for his friends who believed in him.

