​​Michael Jackson Biopic: What ‘Leaving Neverland’ Director Has to Say

A biopic highlighting the life and career of Michael Jackson is on the way. While many anticipate its release, the director of the controversial documentary series Leaving Neverland is not a fan. In a lengthy opinion piece, he outlines why the biopic is in poor taste.

Michael Jackson's biopic will star the late icon's nephew

Famed Training Day director Antoine Fuqua has been tapped as the director for the Lionsgate biopic. Deadline reports that Jackson’s nephew, 26-year-old nephew Jaafar Jackson, will star as the Moonwalk king in the film. Fuqua confirmed such in a post to his official Instagram account. Music runs in the family dynasty’s bloodline as Jaafar is a fellow artist who is the son of Jermaine Jackson.

The script was penned by John Logan and is being produced by Graham King. Along with MJ’s incredible rise to be one of the greatest entertainers of all time, the film will also touch on his personal and public controversies, and may even touch on allegations that he molested young boys.

The icon’s estate has approved the film to use Jackson’s musical catalog throughout the biopic. It’s unclear how the songs will be dispersed throughout to highlight the more serious elements of the film.

‘Leaving Neverland’ director slams Michael Jackson’s forthcoming biopic

While there have been many portrayals of the King of Pop over the years, MJ’s fans haven’t seen an official biopic that involves his estate. However, not everyone supports the movie, namely Leaving Neverland director, Dan Reed.

After the controversial 2019 HBO documentary series sparked debates in public forums, Reed says a biopic only further proves that someone like MJ, despite his alleged crimes, will continue to be revered. MJ was never found guilty of any of the charges in a criminal court, though he did settle multiple times with different victims, saying he did so to avoid a court spectacle.

In an op-Ed for the Guardian, Reed slams MJ’s longtime supporters, whom he says are guilty of “glorifying a man who raped children.” He writes: “It seems that the press, his fans, and the vast older demographic who grew up loving Jackson are willing to set aside his unhealthy relationship with children and just go along with the music.”

He added: “Even if you do not believe a word of what his many accusers have said; even if you are not concerned by the police investigations and the massive payouts to halt legal proceedings, how do you explain the completely uncontested fact that for years Jackson spent innumerable nights alone in bed with young boys? What was he doing with them, alone in his Neverland bedroom, with alarm bells in the corridor? That cannot be acceptable by any measure.”

What ‘Leaving Neverland’ exposed

The documentary series centers on two now-adult men, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who claim they were sexually abused by MJ for several years throughout their childhoods. Both were megafans of Jackson, who spent a great deal of time with the icon at his Neverland ranch, and details how they hid the abuse in practically plain sight for years.

The series aired on HBO in two parts, and later aired an interview special with Oprah Winfrey. Leaving Neverland took home the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special. Despite its critical acclaim, Jackson’s estate and family slammed the series and questioned the differing statements of Robson and Safechuck outlined in the film. The estate sued HBO as a result.