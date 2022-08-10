Michael Jackson’s Mother Was Once Against His Children Wearing Masks in Public

Michael Jackson may have had good intentions for having his children wear masks when they were younger. But not everyone agreed with what the king of pop was trying to do for his family. Including Jackson’s mother Katherine Jackson.

Katherine Jackson didn’t know Debbie Rowe during her relationship with Michael Jackson

Debbie Rowe was a nurse working for Michael Jackson’s dermatologist when she first met the singer. The two would later develop a close friendship that soon grew into something more. Jackson’s wife at the time, Elvis Presley’s daughter Lisa Marie Presley, knew that Rowe was attracted to the pop-star. So much so that Rowe allegedly told Jackson she was willing to have children with him during his marriage with Presley.

The “Thriller” singer had also discussed having children with his wife. But in a resurfaced interview with Playboy (via Elvis Australia), Presley shared that she was against the idea.

“‘I just don’t think it’s a good idea right now,'” she remembered telling Jackson. “But I knew that’s what he wanted. And I knew Debbie Rowe was offering to do it for him while we were married, according to him. She was a nurse who had a crush on him and offered to have his babies.”

Presley and Jackson would later divorce, and the pop-icon would end up marrying Rowe in 1996. Rowe and Jackson eventually shared three kids together in Prince, Paris, and Blanket.

Despite how close Jackson was with Rowe, Jackson’s mother Katherine revealed the two hadn’t met each other prior to the singer’s death. But the two bonded when they did finally get together.

“We cried together. We talked. We had a nice time together because when we met it was just Michael we thought about, mostly, and the children,” she once said according to NBC.

Katherine Jackson was against Michael Jackson putting masks on his children

After Jackson’s death, Katherine would later take his children in and raise them. But once Katherine adopted them, she decided to do away with the masks that the Grammy-winner would often have them wear. She felt there were other means she could use to protect her grandchildren.

“I never did like the fact that he put, um, scarfs or veils over their faces. I didn’t, so that’s why I didn’t do it. Because as long as we have them protected with security guards, I think that’ll—that’s fine. And I know sooner or later the children, after they got older, which they are now, they wouldn’t want that, so I stopped it. I didn’t do it,” she said.

Speaking to Oprah, however, Katherine shared that she learned Jackson didn’t come up with the idea to mask her grandchildren.

“I didn’t approve of that, but I didn’t say anything to him about it,” she said. “Then, their biological mother told me it was her idea [to cover them up], not Michael’s.”

Katherine Jackson tried to stop Michael Jackson from taking painkillers

As many know, Michael Jackson died from cardiac arrest after taking a fatal mix of drugs given to him by his doctor. Katherine noticed that her son had developed his addiction to painkillers after an accident left his hair on fire.

“Remember when he got burned in the head? He had been taking those drugs, and it was a long time before I knew he was addicted to them,” she said.

Katherine would try to talk him out of his possible addiction, but Jackson insisted that he was fine.

“I was telling him I didn’t want to hear one day that he had overdosed, because it would break my heart. But he kept saying he wasn’t on anything,” she recalled.

