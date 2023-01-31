Michael Jackson’s Nephew Will Play the Music Icon in a New Biopic

Michael Jackson‘s death in 2009 shocked the world, and in the years since then, Jackson’s legacy has been preserved by those who loved him as well as his estate. Now, his estate is backing a new project that will cement Jackson’s legacy on screen forever: Michael, a new biopic chronicling the life of the “Thriller” singer. As for who will play the Grammy-winning performer on screen, the job will be kept in the family: Jackson’s nephew Jaafar Jackson has been announced as the actor who will play him.

Michael Jackson | Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Michael Jackson’s life will be the subject of a new biopic, ‘Michael’

The new Lionsgate-backed film Michael will be directed by Antoine Fuqua. The Emancipation director shared the news on Instagram, as well as who would be playing Jackson: Jermaine Jackson’s 26-year-old son Jaafar. “Proud to announce Jaafar Jackson as Michael — the motion picture event that explores the journey of the man who became the King of Pop,” Fuqua said.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film has an all-star team behind the production. Oscar-winning producer Graham King, who produced the hit Queen film Bohemian Rhapsody, is producing the film along with the co-executors of the Michael Jackson estate, John Branca and John McClain.

Michael Jackson’s nephew Jaafar Jackson will play his uncle in the movie

For his part, Jaafar Jackson is thrilled to be taking on the iconic role of playing his uncle. “I’m humbled and honored to bring my Uncle Michael’s story to life,” he captioned an Instagram post of him dressed up as Jackson. “To all the fans all over the world, I’ll see you soon.”

Jackson’s mother Katherine Jackson expressed her joy at her grandson playing her son on screen. “Jaafar embodies my son. It’s so wonderful to see him carry on the Jackson legacy of entertainers and performers,” Jackson said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Jaafar Jackson isn’t coming into the role with no exposure to the music industry whatsoever: he’s a singer himself and has been for over a decade, releasing his debut single “Got Me Singing” in 2019. For King, it was a natural choice.

“I met Jaafar over two years ago and was blown away by the way he organically personifies the spirit and personality of Michael,” King said of Jaafar’s casting. “It was something so powerful that even after conducting a worldwide search, it was clear that he is the only person to take on this role. I am beyond thrilled that he has come on board to portray his uncle and cannot wait for the world to see him on the big screen as Michael Jackson.”

What the movie may cover — and leave out

Details on the film remain light, aside from confirmation from Lionsgate that the film will address all aspects of Jackson’s life. It remains unclear, however, how it will address the controversies that surrounded Jackson during his life.

The biopic is being made in partnership with his estate, which has defended him against accusations of sexually abusing children. The allegations were brought to the forefront once again in 2019 following the release of the HBO documentary Leaving Neverland.