Michael Jordan’s Real Estate Portfolio Includes a Florida Compound and a Chicago Mansion He Has Owned for Decades

Michael Jordan is still considered the NBA GOAT nearly 20 years after he officially retired from the league. The six-time champ was just 40 years old when he finished his basketball career and earning more than $30 million per year in salary alone at the time of his final retirement.

After his last game in 2003, Jordan continued his endorsement deals, became a successful entrepreneur, and turned himself into a multi-billion dollar brand.

The former Chicago Bull is one of the most marketed sports figures in history. He’s been a major spokesman for brands like Nike, Coca-Cola, Chevrolet, Gatorade, McDonald’s, Wheaties, and Hanes.

His Jordan brand — featuring the signature Air Jordan shoes — still generates $1 billion in annual sales for Nike. And, Jordan himself still earns an estimated $40 million per year in endorsement deals. Forbes still ranks him as one of the most powerful and highest-earning celebrities in the world, with an estimated net worth of $2.1 billion.

With that kind of income, the NBA Hall-of-Famer has been able to buy a lot of real estate over the years. His investment portfolio includes several multi-million dollar homes across the United States. Including two in North Carolina, one in Florida, one in Illinois, and another in Utah.

Michael Jordan | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Michael Jordan’s mansion in the suburbs of Chicago is customized for the NBA legend

Jordan’s Illinois home is located in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, and it was custom built from scratch in 1995 to satisfy number twenty-three’s personal taste. Jordan lived at this estate for 19 years before he moved to Florida.

The 32,000 square-foot house has nine bedrooms and 19 bathrooms, several sitting rooms, a cigar room — complete with card tables — and a 14-car garage.

Of course, there is a regulation-size basketball court with his “Jumpman” Nike logo in the center and a large home gym. The outdoor space features a circular infinity pool, a tennis court, and a putting green with Jordan Brand flag sticks.

According to Business Insider, the home is for sale with a current price tag of $14.855 million (30 times the median home price in Highland Park). If you do the math, the numbers of that price point add up to 23.

The Chicago home has been on the market for a decade

The property has been on the market since 2012. And luxury brokers familiar with the area say that Jordan’s home might be impossible to sell because it is so highly customized to him.

The front gate literally has his legendary number 23 on it. And the doors to his game room came from the original Playboy Mansion in Chicago. It also comes with an annual property tax bill of $100,000.

“It’s clearly his home,” Bruce Bowers of Bowers Realty Group said. “There’s a lot of work that would have to be done to make it your own.”

Michael Jordan had another home for sale in Park City, Utah

The other home that Jordan had on the market was a “smaller” property located in Park City, Utah. It was put up for sale in 2019, and just sold for $7.5 million. According to PriceyPads, the contemporary mountain home sits on four acres and features five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

The listing for that residence boasted of the “breathtaking views of the Glenwild Golf Course and the Wasatch Mountains in every direction.”

“Offering more than 9,500 square feet of interior space, the 5 bedroom, 7 bath residence includes sumptuous details including Italian marble and bamboo flooring, granite countertops, Swiss Pearwood and Macassar ebony veneer cabinets and shelves, mosaic-tiled showers and jetted bathtubs, winding staircases and round-angled vaulted ceilings,” the listing read.

Other amenities included a home theater with stadium seating, a golf simulator, an infinity pool, cascading waterfalls, floor-to-ceiling windows, glass garage doors, and copper roofing.

The Charlotte Hornets owner owns two houses in North Carolina

Jordan won a National Championship with the North Carolina Tar Heels in 1984. And after he retired from the NBA, he bought the Charlotte Hornets. He’s had close ties to the state for decades, and now he owns two homes there.

In 2013, Jordan purchased a lakefront villa in Cornelius, North Carolina, for $2.8 million, that’s just 22 miles from where the Hornets play. Located on the exclusive Peninsula golf course — a luxury country club — this home has 12,300 square feet and six bedrooms, plus a pool and private dock.

Jordan’s other North Carolina property is a luxury condo located in downtown Charlotte. The NBA legend bought the entire seventh-floor penthouse — spanning over 7,000 square feet — at the Trust Condos on Tryon Street.

It is the premiere address in Center City, with concierge service, a resident wine vault, a rooftop social terrace with an outdoor kitchen and 360-degree view of the city, and an upscale in-house restaurant and lounge.

Michael Jordan currently lives on a compound in Jupiter, Florida

Jordan currently lives with his wife Yvette at the Bear’s Club in Jupiter, Florida. Located in a high-end gated community and on a golf course developed by Jack Nicklaus, the heavily-guarded property spans three acres and features lush greenery for total privacy.

The 59-year-old bought the 28,000 square-foot home for $12.8 million, then spent another $7.6 million on renovations. The remodel reportedly took 18 months to complete, and is “the most expensive non-waterfront home in the Palm Beaches.”

“Jordan’s house has 11 bedrooms, 6 on the 2nd floor alone, a 2-story guard house, an athletic wing together with basketball court and lavish workout facility. It’s rumored his huge media room with state-of-the-art electronics is ‘cigar friendly,'” Echo Fine Properties shared when the renovations were completed.

“The Bears Club is already being used extensively by MJ. His usual routine is to play golf from sunrise to sunset. His handicap varies from 3-7, depending on the difficulty of the golf course and whether he is spraying his drives.”

Jordan spends a lot of time at his Florida home and intentionally avoids the spotlight. He is extremely private, so he doesn’t have any social media accounts. His daughter Jasmine says he never will.

RELATED: ‘The Last Dance’: Michael Jordan’s Net Worth Skyrocketed This Year. What’s He Worth in 2020?