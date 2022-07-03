Michael Patrick King Is Rewriting Miranda Hobbes’ History to Defend Her ‘And Just Like That…’ Storyline

Was And Just Like That… a success? Well, that sort of depends on who you ask. Fans of the original series, and the show’s showrunner, are at odds. Fans of Sex and the City are split regarding their feelings about the reboot. For showrunner Michael Patrick King and HBO Max executives, the show was a success. Their measure of success is viewership and the amount of chatter the show generated. Fans may not agree on everything, but they agree on one thing. Pretty much everyone hated Miranda Hobbes’ cheating storyline in season 1. Many fans think Miranda’s behavior was out of character. King claims it all made perfect sense. Still, you could argue that he seems to be rewriting the character’s history to make that narrative fit.

Michael Patrick King claims Miranda Hobbes married ‘against her will’

Michael Patrick King appears incredibly attached to the character of Che Diaz. He’s made the rounds defending Miranda’s new love interest and the writing team’s decision to break up Miranda Hobbes and Steve Brady. In a recent interview, King may have gone a bit too far.

Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes and David Eigenberg | Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max

While speaking to Variety, King suggested Miranda’s And Just Like That… storyline makes perfect sense because, in his opinion. He said she never wanted to be in her marriage. King told the publication that Miranda married Steve “against her will almost.” The statement doesn’t seem to hold much water when looking at Sex and the City. In fact, you could say that King appears to be rewriting Miranda’s history to make her current storyline more palatable.

That’s not how ‘Sex and the City’ fans remember it

Michael Patrick King’s opinion is interesting, but is it realistic? There is evidence that you can pull directly from the original show that proves Miranda Hobbes didn’t get married “against her will.” In fact, when you look back at her relationship with Steve, Miranda was always the one making the decisions.

Sarah Jessica Paker as Carrie and Cynthia Nixon as Miranda in ‘And Just Like That…’ | Craig Blankenhorn / HBO Max

When Miranda and Steve got back together toward the end of the famed series, Miranda was the one who suggested they get married. Steve agreed but certainly didn’t propose to her. Miranda also took the lead in wedding planning. She was the driving force behind the decision to have a wedding. She and Steve could have married at city hall. In the season 6 episode, “The Ick Factor,” Miranda says, “…but then I realized I actually do wanna say those vows out loud to Steve in front of the people I care about.” No one was forcing the issue, nor did Miranda seem particularly fussed about what other people thought of her life choices. If she proposed to Steve, it’s because she wanted to get married.

Suppose King is right and Miranda did marry “against her will,” she had the perfect opportunity to make her escape in Sex and the City: The Movie. In the flick, Miranda Hobbes earned that Steve cheated on her. She moved out of their Brooklyn pad while she contemplated divorce. She ultimately opted to return to her marriage and Brooklyn.

While King attempts to justify Miranda’s cheating by claiming the independent single mother married “against her will,” there is plenty of evidence to the contrary. Miranda’s feelings have changed. She is no longer in love with Steve, and that’s perfectly OK. To suggest she never wanted to marry him in the first place feels like a low blow for the character of Steve and his fan base. After all, they have been dragged through the emotional wringer already.

RELATED: 3 Things You Didn’t Notice About ‘Sex and the City’ When It First Aired but Totally Would Notice Today