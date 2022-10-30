Michael Strahan’s Bedtime Routine Is Endearingly Wholesome 

Like many celebrities, Michael Strahan’s life can get pretty hectic. Not only is he a host of Good Morning America, but he is also a presenter for The $100,000 Pyramid and a sports commentator for Fox NFL Sunday.

At the end of the day, Strahan has a very wholesome bedtime routine to help him unwind from all of the hard work.

Michael Strahan has had a successful NFL and entertainment career

Former NFL player Michael Strahan at the Academy Awards | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Although Strahan is well-known for his successful TV career, he started as a football player.

In 1993, Strahan got drafted into the NFL, playing for the New York Giants. In the next few years, the defensive end became a huge star in the league. He joined the Pro Bowl team seven times and helped the Giants win Super Bowl XLII in 2008. At Strahan’s peak, he earned roughly $20.6 million in the NFL.

He retired from professional football after the Super Bowl victory and became a sports analyst. In 2010, Strahan started working on daytime TV. He acted as a guest host on Live! with Regis and Kelly. After Regis Philbin left the show in 2012, Strahan became a full-time host alongside Kelly Ripa. He and Ripa even won two Daytime Emmy Awards together.

Then, in 2016, Strahan left Live! and went on to work for Good Morning America. Since then, Strahan has been a host at GMA in various capacities. In 2016, Strahan also began hosting the game show The $100,000 Pyramid.

Michael Strahan’s wholesome bedtime routine

When Strahan is done with his day, he has a bedtime routine to get ready for sleep. In a new video on Twitter, Strahan shares that “the last thing” he does “outside of brushing my teeth” is say prayers.

“I’m just so thankful for my life and for everyone who’s in it,” he explains. “I wish health, love, and happiness to everybody and hope that they are blessed and get a good night’s sleep and have a great day when they wake up. And I wish the same for myself.”

Strahan is a Christian and has been open about his religious beliefs. In a 2016 appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Strahan shared:

“I believe there definitely is a higher power. I don’t think that I do anything by myself. I don’t believe that I have all the good in my life because I’m so great. I believe I am blessed and I am fortunate to have it and you need to pay it forward and show everybody else that your blessing is their blessing as well. It’s not all about you.”

On the show, he even compared his rituals in football to spiritual ones.

Michael Strahan often gives fans glimpses into his home life

Many fans are undoubtedly curious to learn more about Strahan’s personal life, and he has given them glimpses here and there.

For example, on his Instagram page, Strahan often posts about his dog, Enzo. He is also an avid cook and likes to show fans dishes made in his kitchen.

Additionally, his followers have seen some parts of his New York City home and impressive car collection.

