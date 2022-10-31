Michael Strahan’s Morning Routine Includes 1 Mood-Boosting Habit 

Michael Strahan often wakes up early for his job at Good Morning America, where he helps viewers start their day. Recently, the 50-year-old revealed his morning routine and shared a mood-boosting activity he likes to do.

Michael Strahan has had a varied, successful career in sports and TV

Strahan rose to fame in the ’90s when he played football for the New York Giants as a defensive end. The Houston native soon became a star in the NFL, recording the highest number of sacks in league history and being named to the Pro Bowl team seven times.

During Strahan’s final season with the Giants in 2008, he helped the team win the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots. After Strahan retired from football, he became an analyst on Fox NFL Sunday.

In 2010, Strahan got a chance to guest host on Live! with Regis and Kelly. Strahan left such a good impression that after Regis Philbin left the show in 2012, he became a full-time host alongside Kelly Ripa. Live! with Kelly and Michael ran for four years, and Ripa and Strahan even won two Daytime Emmy Awards.

Since 2016, Strahan has been a host at Good Morning America and the game show The $100,000 Pyramid.

Michael Strahan’s morning routine

Before I get to @GMA… I start the day off right with some music!! Drop in the comments how you start your morning routine! ? #Routine @mstrahanbrand @SMAC pic.twitter.com/hKDiKObX5v — Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) October 17, 2022

Strahan recently opened up about his morning routine on Twitter, sharing how he starts “the day off right” before going to work at GMA. “The best advice I have for starting your day is music, people. Music,” he says. “When you’re in the car, don’t you get in a good mood when the right song comes on?”

Strahan suggests that fans listen to music to get themselves “in the right mood.” “The only thing you can control is your attitude,” Strahan adds, “Music can help shape that.”

Back in September, Strahan shared a similar piece of happiness advice in a video for Men’s Wearhouse. He explained why it is important to smile: “I think smiling sets the mood for your day. You cannot control anything else except for your attitude. And looking at a smile, even if it’s on your own face, makes you feel better about yourself.”

Michael Strahan shows gratitude during his bedtime routine

After a day at work, Strahan closes everything off with a bedtime routine. He told Twitter followers that he likes to say prayers before sleeping, including expressing gratitude for all the great things in his life.

“I’m just so thankful for my life and for everyone who’s in it,” he explains. “I wish health, love, and happiness to everybody and hope that they are blessed and get a good night’s sleep and have a great day when they wake up. And I wish the same for myself.”

