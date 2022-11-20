Michael Strahan Says His 1 Piece of Jewelry With the Most Diamonds Is ‘Priceless’

Good Morning America co-anchor Michael Strahan seems as down-to-earth as a celebrity can be. His 15-year sports career saw him earn 141.5 quarterback sacks and a Pro Football Hall of Fame induction. After retiring from the NFL, Strahan became a beloved TV personality. He has co-starred alongside Kelly Ripa on Live With Kelly and Michael, hosted the game show The $100,000 Pyramid, and worked as a football analyst on Fox NFL Sunday. Of course, the former defensive end dabbles in charity work too. Strahan has seemingly done it all and enjoys the finger things in life. That includes one piece of diamond jewelry the star calls “priceless.”

The ‘GMA’ co-host has enjoyed a fruitful career

Strahan has been in the public eye since he joined the New York Giants. And one of the major highlights was their Super Bowl XLII win in 2008. Capping off a stellar NFL career, Strahan enjoyed the ultimate victory after defeating the New England Patriots, 17-14.

Given his lucrative endorsement deals, it’s no wonder the star has amassed a $65 million net worth. According to Insider, the father of four earns a hefty salary. And as the recipient of two Daytime Emmy Awards, Strahan is proud of his accomplishments in all his endeavors.

Michael Strahan says 1 piece of jewelry is ‘priceless’

Michael Strahan wears his Super Bowl ring on ‘Good Morning America’ in 2015 | Ida Mae Astute/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Tens of millions of dollars can buy many extravagances, so fans are curious about Strahan’s possessions. During a 2020 Wired interview, the Good Morning America co-anchor answered questions about everything from NFL coaches to fantasy football. When one fan asked how much his Super Bowl ring cost, Strahan didn’t put a monetary value on it.

“I have no idea because I didn’t pay for it — you earn it. It’s priceless to me,” the TV host responded. “I love mine — the thing I have in my life with the most diamonds in it. I have no other diamonds pretty much except for that Super Bowl ring, and I wear it proudly.”

It looks like the former athlete knows the sentimental value of the prized possession, and he couldn’t be more delighted to let fans know how he feels.

What does Michael Strahan’s Super Bowl ring look like?

A Super Bowl Championship ring is like no other piece of jewelry, and Michael Strahan knows how fortunate he is to have one. Although the TV personality dresses sharply in designer clothes and shoes, he doesn’t wear much jewelry beyond a watch and his cherished ring.

So, what does it look like? According to Goldin Auctions, the piece includes an impressive 71 diamonds. There’s no set cost for a Super Bowl ring, but NBC Miami reports each is valued between $30,000 and $50,000. The Giants’ 2008 ring features the “NY” logo in round diamonds and “World Champions” in raised letters. Each player’s name and number, as well as the game’s final score and date, also appear in raised numbers and letters. The team received the rings in a private ceremony at Tiffany & Co. in New York City.

When Tiffany & Co. created the ring, Strahan didn’t want a classic design. According to USA Today, he said, “I don’t care what you do — just make sure it’s a 10-table ring.” Asked what that meant, the former defensive end explained he wanted the ring to be seen from 10 tables away in a restaurant. The Super Bowl winners ended up with 1.72 carats of diamonds set in white gold. Strahan refers to his prized possession as a “10-table stunner.”

