Michael Winters Is All in if ‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life 2’ Were to Happen

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life premiered on Netflix in 2016. The four-part revival was met with enthusiasm by fans of the famed dramedy. Since the final part of the revival ended with the paternity of Rory Gilmore’s child in serious question, fans have been asking for more. Viewers aren’t the only ones interested in seeing more from the series. Several of the show’s key actors have expressed interest in returning. Even the mostly retired actor, Michael Winters, is interested in reprising his role. Winters spent all seven seasons playing Taylor Doose. He reprised his role for the revival, and he’d do it again.

What has Michael Winters done since ‘Gilmore Girls’?

Now in his late 70s, Winters admits that he’s mostly retired these days. He told Entertainment Tonight that he is living in Seattle and, until the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, was working as a stage actor. As the pandemic eased, he said, he felt he had aged out of stage productions. Winters didn’t say it with sadness. Instead, he’s simply enjoying his free time.

Before he walked away from the stage, he took a step back from Hollywood. Winters’ last acting credit came in 2019. He appeared in the indie movie, Ecco. Before that, he reprised his role as Taylor Doose in Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. While he’s mostly retired now and happy about it, if there is one project that could pull Winters out of retirement, it would be Gilmore Girls.

Michael Winters would totally reprise his role as Taylor Doose one more time

Winters might be mostly retired these days. He might be living far from the Warner Bros. lot where he spent years portraying the uptight town selectman of Stars Hollow. Still, he’d be willing to change all of that if a second revival were ever to be made.

Michael Winters as Taylor Doose | Saeed Adyani/Netflix

RELATED: ‘Gilmore Girls’ Star, Milo Ventimiglia, Was Satisfied With Jess and Rory’s Story

During his chat with Entertainment Tonight, Winters revealed that he’d jump at the opportunity to return to Stars Hollow one more time. He said he’d do a second revival “in a New York minute.” Winters isn’t convinced a second revival season will ever happen, though. He said he assumed that Gilmore Girls was over once The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was picked up at Amazon and began accumulating awards. Amy Sherman-Palladino created both shows.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is ending with a fifth and final season, set to air in 2023. With that story wrapped up, perhaps there is some room for Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life 2. No official announcements have been made, but we sure can hope.