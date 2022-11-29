Michelle Rodriguez Only Served 4 Hours and 20 Minutes of a 2-Month Sentence For Violating Probation

The Fast and the Furious star Michelle Rodriguez had several run-ins with the law in the early 2000s. In 2006, she was sentenced to two months in jail for violating probation. But surprisingly, the Lost actor only ended up serving a little over four hours before being released.

Michelle Rodriguez has several DUIs on her rap sheet

Rodriguez is an American actor who has appeared in several popular projects, including Lost, the Resident Evil film franchise, and Avatar. But most notably, she plays Letty Ortiz in The Fast and the Furious movies opposite Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto. She appeared in seven franchise films and will star in the next two: Fast X and Fast and Furious 11.

But in the 2000s, as Rodriguez rose to fame in Hollywood, she also had several legal issues. In 2002, she was arrested for allegedly assaulting a roommate.

A year later, Rodriguez was charged with driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license, and a hit-and-run. The actor served 48 hours in an LA jail in 2004 for the crimes and was ordered to complete community service and an alcohol program, along with three years of probation.

Michelle Rodriguez violated probation in 2005 when she was arrested for a DUI in Hawaii

In 2005, Rodriguez was arrested for a DUI in Hawaii while filming Lost. She spent five days in jail and had to pay a small fine.

But the incident was a violation of her probationary terms. And as a result, in 2006, an LA judge sentenced Rodriguez to 60 days in jail and ordered her to complete another alcohol program and more community service. But as People reported, the actor was released after serving just four hours and 20 minutes due to overcrowding.

“Michelle’s happy with the way things turned out,” Rodriguez’s friend Anand Jon (a designer who’s since been convicted of rape) told the outlet in 2006. “She knows this wasn’t a literal get-out-of-jail-free card. Michelle’s taken responsibility for the past, and now she’s ready to focus on her career.”

The ‘Fast and the Furious’ star served a few weeks in jail after violating her probation again in 2007

Rodriguez violated her probation once again in 2007. According to Reuters, the Fast and the Furious star failed to complete her court-ordered community service and consumed alcohol when she was barred from doing so.

A judge sentenced Rodriguez to 180 days in jail. But again due to overcrowding, she was released early. However, this time around, she spent a full 18 days in jail.

In 2014, Rodriguez told The Australian (via Just Jared) that she started DJing parties to keep her alcohol consumption under control. “I wanted to figure out how I can go to a party and not get s***faced,” she explained. “I figured if I were busy, setting the tone for festivities, I wouldn’t drink as hardcore. I’d keep it mellow but still vibe.”

“If there’s anything that can give me the same high that I get off liquor, it’s music,” Rodriguez added. “If you gave me a choice to pick between alcohol and music, I would pick music in a heartbeat.”

