Michelle Williams Says She Took ‘Dawson’s Creek’ ‘Maybe a Little Too Seriously’

Dawson’s Creek recently celebrated its 25th anniversary, and fans of The WB series simply couldn’t believe it. Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, and James Van Der Beek were a few of the talented actors cast to play the doe-eyed teens in Dawson’s Creek.

Michelle Williams | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Appearing alongside them and playing a bit of a more controversial character was Michelle Williams. Well over two decades later, Williams admits that she may have taken Dawson’s Creek “a little too seriously.”

Michelle Williams’ time on ‘Dawson’s Creek’

Dawson's Creek Funko's are coming!!! Everyone can soon get their own little Jen Lindley. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IVGkOHBcr4 — Michelle Williams (@MichelleWFans) February 17, 2019

When Michelle Williams’ character Jen Lindley arrived in Capeside, Massachusetts, Dawson, and his friends instantly realized she was like no one they ever knew. Hailing from New York City, Jen’s parent’s sent her to go live with her Grams since they felt the young teenager was too out of control. Defiant but loving, Jen Lindley was definitely known to shake things up on Dawson’s Creek.

Initially, Williams’ character had a crush on Dawson, but ultimately, it didn’t work out between the two of them. Jen’s friendship with Jack McPhee was another significant element of her storyline and character arc.

Of course, as was her relationship and dynamic with Grams. Growing a closer and deeper bond throughout the seasons, the close-knit pair were known for their heartwarming scenes. Jen Lindley’s story on Dawson’s Creek came to a tragic and heartbreaking end.

Learning about her fatal heart condition, much of the two-part series finale revolved around Jen’s hospitalization as she prepared for the end of her life. It was a definite tear-jerker, but after all of those years, Williams still thinks about her time and character on Dawson’s Creek.

Michelle Williams says she may have taken ‘Dawson’s Creek’ ‘a little too seriously’

Recently, Williams sat down with Vanity Fair and did a deep dive into her impressive acting career. Following her debut role on the big screen in Lassie, Williams was cast in Dawson’s Creek. Williams told Vanity Fair about the thrill of getting “picked up” and her early days on the show.

When speaking about the popular series that ran for six seasons, Williams admitted, “I always took it very seriously, maybe a little bit too seriously.” In retrospect, Williams shared how she felt like many thought they were just “annoying kids,” especially when wanting to share notes and collaborate.

As the Blue Valentine star pointed out, being a young person playing a young person can sometimes be tricky territory. However, ultimately, Williams believes this was part of the journey or process that helped her find her voice. It’s also been argued that Williams was one the most successful actors from Dawson’s Creek, as she went on to win an Emmy and has been nominated for five Oscars.

What else has Michelle Williams shared about her experiences on ‘Dawson’s Creek’

Michelle Williams says working on ‘Dawson’s Creek’ was ‘like a factory job’ https://t.co/yzg0LCDzmG pic.twitter.com/DCv9reeUn9 — Page Six (@PageSix) June 8, 2019

When Williams first appeared on Dawson’s Creek in 1998, the talented actor’s career was just beginning. Over the years, Williams has opened up a lot and reflected on her time as Jen Lindley. In an interview with ET Canada she spoke about how Dawson’s Creek was a great learning experience and immensely helped her with the technicalities of her craft and filming, but there was also a flip side.

Williams also spoke about the strains and struggles that came with being on the set of Dawson’s Creek. From the more old-fashioned and traditional 22-episode seasons to last-minute scripts, the role often seemed quite demanding. In the interview, Williams even went as far as to compare it to a factory job.