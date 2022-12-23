Mick Fleetwood on Christine McVie’s Death: ‘We Miss Her Already, Desperately’

Fleetwood Mac member Christine McVie died in November 2022. Following her death, Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac shared how much he missed the keyboardist while attending an art gallery. According to the drummer, he misses Christine McVie “desperately.”

(L-R) Christine McVie and Mick Fleetwood | Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Mick Fleetwood misses Christine McVie ‘desperately’

Fleetwood Mac was formed by Fleetwood, Peter Green, and Jeremy Spencer. However, the band’s most popular lineup includes Fleetwood, John McVie, Christine McVie, Lindsey Buckingham, and Stevie Nicks.

While attending The Art of John Douglas exhibit in Las Vegas, Fleetwood was interviewed about Christine McVie’s death.

“I’m doing OK. Coming to Vegas…has been a really healthy distraction from a tragedy for us in Fleetwood Mac,” Fleetwood told The Music Universe.

He added, “We miss her already, desperately.”

Christine McVie died in November 2022

On Nov. 30, 2022, Christine McVie’s family announced that the Fleetwood Mac member died at the age of 79 years old. Fleetwood Mac also released a statement on social media.

“There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life,” Fleetwood Mac’s statement reads.

The statement continues, “We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed.”

Fleetwood Mac was on hiatus at the time of Christine McVie’s death

In addition to releasing timeless music, the members of Fleetwood Mac were known for their tumultuous interpersonal relationships.

In 2018, Buckingham was fired from Fleetwood Mac. At the time of Christine McVie’s death, Fleetwood Mac was on a hiatus from touring and releasing new music.

In a 2021 interview with Rolling Stone, Fleetwood shared his admiration for all of the musicians who took part in Fleetwood Mac.

“Strange things can happen,” Fleetwood said. “I look at Fleetwood Mac as a huge family. Everyone plays an important role in our history, even someone like [early Seventies] guitarist Bob Welch, who was huge and sometimes gets forgotten. Lindsey’s position in Fleetwood Mac will, for obvious reasons, never been forgotten, as it should never be forgotten.”

He continued, “I know for a fact that I intend to make music and play again with Lindsey. I would love that. It doesn’t have to be in Fleetwood Mac.”

Speaking with Rolling Stone, the drummer shared his “fantasy” of all of the members of Fleetwood Mac being “healed” together.

“And Fleetwood Mac is such a strange story. All the players in the play are able to talk and speak for themselves. Somehow, I would love the elements that are not healed to be healed. I love the fantasy that we could cross that bridge and everyone could leave with creative, holistic energy, and everyone could be healed with grace and dignity,” Fleetwood told Rolling Stone.