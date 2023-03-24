Mick Fleetwood Reveals How Stevie Nicks Reacted to Him Exposing Their Affair in His Memoir

Stevie Nicks and Mick Fleetwood had a messy affair in the early days of Fleetwood Mac, and the drummer exposed details of their illicit romance in his memoir. Here’s how Fleetwood said Nicks reacted to his writing about the affair, and what the singer said about their relationship.

Mick Fleetwood and Stevie Nicks | Richard E. Aaron/Redferns

Stevie Nicks claimed she ‘wasn’t displeased’ by Mick Fleetwood’s account of their affair in his memoir

Most Fleetwood Mac fans know that singer Stevie Nicks and guitarist Lindsey Buckingham had a turbulent relationship. But Nicks also had an affair with drummer Mick Fleetwood in 1977, during the Australian leg of the Rumours tour. Nicks was dating the Eagles’ Don Henley at the time, and Fleetwood was working on his marriage with Jenny Boyd.

Nicks claimed she wasn’t upset about Fleetwood sharing details of their affair in his memoir. “I wasn’t displeased by anything Mick said about me, I knew the truth would come out someday,” she told The Boston Globe in 1991 (per In Her Own Words). “It was a great love affair – something I would never trade in a million years.”

Mick Fleetwood said he thinks Stevie Nicks ‘wished’ he’d ‘written more’ about their affair in his memoir

There were rumors that Stevie Nicks and Christine McVie left Fleetwood Mac due to Mick Fleetwood’s memoir, but the drummer called the gossip “nothing but tommyrot.”

“At the time that Stevie decided to quit, she hadn’t read it. I think she and Christine just decided that it was time for them to leave,” he said (via Express). “Stevie has a very successful career of her own, and she wanted to devote more time to it. Christine recently bought a farmhouse in England, and she wants to settle down and pursue her music and painting.”

Fleetwood said Nicks wanted him to share more about their romance. “As far as what I wrote about me and Stevie, I don’t think she had a problem,” he said. “We were very much in love. I think she wished that I had written more.”

The drummer said he is ‘grateful’ for his friendship with the singer

Mick Fleetwood expressed relief and gratitude that he and Stevie Nicks remained friends after their romantic affair ended.

“We had a very bright moment. It wasn’t an on-again-off-again relationship. It was on for the time it was on and we know why, and it was not [to] be, though it was a timely thing for both of us that we parted in the night,” he told Fox News in April 2016. “Having said that we are and we were before that little firefly connection that we certainly both own is that we were great friends before and we are great friends after and for that we are lucky and grateful that it is the case.”

The drummer added, “We celebrate that we are still great friends and we know what happened and it was very bright and crazy and we have those memories.”