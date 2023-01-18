Mick Fleetwood Shares the Heartbreaking Eulogy He Wrote for Christine McVie: ‘She Has Really Flown Away’

Christine McVie died on Nov. 30, 2022, and her Fleetwood Mac bandmate, Mick Fleetwood, delivered a touching eulogy at her funeral. Here’s what Fleetwood wrote after the “Songbird” singer’s death.

Mick Fleetwood shared a sweet tribute to Christine McVie on the day of her death

On Nov. 30, 2022, Fleetwood Mac keyboardist, singer, and songwriter Christine McVie died at age 79. The musician’s family shared that she “passed away peacefully” in the hospital with her loved ones following a brief illness.

On the day of McVie’s death, her bandmate, Mick Fleetwood, shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

“This is a day where my dear sweet Friend Christine McVie has taken to flight.. And left us earthbound folks to listen with bated breath to the sounds of that “song bird”…[treble clef emoji].. reminding one and all that love is all around us to reach for and touch in this precious life that is gifted to us,” the drummer wrote.

“Part of my heart has flown away today.. I will miss everything about you Christine McVie,” Fleetwood continued. “Memories abound.. They fly to me.” He concluded with two red heart emojis and a rainbow emoji.

Mick Fleetwood posted the heartbreaking eulogy he wrote for Christine McVie

On Monday, Jan. 9, Mick Fleetwood delivered a eulogy at the Celebration of Life for Christine McVie at Little Beach House Malibu. TMZ posted photos showing former couple Stevie Nicks and Lindsay Buckingham also attending the funeral service.

In his eulogy for the keyboardist, which he shared on Instagram, Fleetwood revealed that McVie’s illness brought the band back together.

“When we first learned that we might be losing Christine, there was an immediate coming together of everyone in the band and the Fleetwood Mac family with the hope and possibility that we would not lose Chris. And now, since the loss of Christine, we are all still trying to come to terms with the fact she has really flown away,” the drummer said.

Fleetwood praised McVie’s “unshakable sense of grace,” commenting on the “enormity” of losing his dear friend. “The other day when John [McVie] and I were sitting together and not knowing how to come to terms with the loss of Christine, I blundered into a powerful word,” he said. “I said, ‘John, it’s the enormity of it all!’ The enormity of our loss, the enormity of her passion, the enormity of her talents and her unshakable sense of grace in the way she handled life’s challenges.”

He went on to say that McVie would have been “truly amazed” by the celebrations of her music taking place around the world after her death. “But that was our Christine – she was a North country girl from beginning to end, never caring about the fluff,” Fleetwood added.

The Fleetwood Mac drummer referenced the song ‘Everywhere’ in the eulogy

Toward the end of his eulogy, Mick Fleetwood referenced one of Christine McVie’s most popular Fleetwood Mac songs, “Everywhere.”

“Again, it was our Christine who gifted so much to millions around the world,” he said. “She is being remembered Everywhere. Just as her song says, ‘I want to be with you everywhere,’ and she is.”

Fleetwood concluded the eulogy with an ancient Sanskrit poem his mother gave him that he keeps next to his bed.

Fans appreciated the drummer sharing the emotional words he wrote for his friend. “Beautiful, Mick. Thank you for sharing,” one fan commented on his Instagram post.

And another fan wrote, “What beautiful words, and such an amazing poem, for an unforgettable woman who touched so many lives with her passion.”