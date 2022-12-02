Mick Fleetwood Wanted ‘the Fantasy’ of All the Fleetwood Mac Members Being ‘Healed’ and Reunited

In the band Fleetwood Mac, the most popular lineup includes Mick Fleetwood, Lindsey Buckingham, Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie, and John McVie. On Nov. 30, 2022, it was announced that Christine McVie died at the age of 79. Before Christine McVie’s death, Fleetwood was interviewed by Rolling Stone where he revealed his “fantasy” was for the members of Fleetwood Mac to “be healed” together.

Fleetwood Mac | Richard Creamer/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Lindsey Buckingham was fired from Fleetwood Mac

In addition to being known for stellar music, the members of Fleetwood Mac were also known for their interpersonal drama. Nicks and Buckingham dated and broke up, Christine McVie and John McVie divorced, and Nicks and Fleetwood had an affair.

In 2018, Buckingham was fired from Fleetwood Mac, and he blamed Nicks for this.

“It was all Stevie’s doing,” Buckingham told People Magazine. “Stevie basically gave the band an ultimatum that either I had to go or she would go. It would be like [Mick] Jagger saying, ‘Well, either Keith [Richards] has to go or I’m going to go.’”

Since leaving the band, Buckingham has expressed interest in returning. Sometime after his firing, Buckingham reconnected with Fleetwood.

“I’ve really enjoyed being re-connected with Lindsey, which has been gracious and open,” Fleetwood told Rolling Stone in 2021. “And both of us have been beautifully honest about who we are and how we got to where we were.”

RELATED: Stevie Nicks Said Christine McVie Knew How to Calm Lindsey Buckingham Whenever He and Nicks Fought

Mick Fleetwood wanted the members of Fleetwood Mac to ‘be healed’ and reunited

Speaking with Rolling Stone, Fleetwood discussed the possibility of Buckingham eventually rejoining the band.

“Strange things can happen,” Fleetwood said. “I look at Fleetwood Mac as a huge family. Everyone plays an important role in our history, even someone like [early Seventies] guitarist Bob Welch, who was huge and sometimes gets forgotten. Lindsey’s position in Fleetwood Mac will, for obvious reasons, never been forgotten, as it should never be forgotten.”

He continued, “I know for a fact that I intend to make music and play again with Lindsey. I would love that. It doesn’t have to be in Fleetwood Mac.”

The drummer also shared that his “fantasy” is for all of the members of Fleetwood Mac to “be healed” together.

“And Fleetwood Mac is such a strange story. All the players in the play are able to talk and speak for themselves. Somehow, I would love the elements that are not healed to be healed. I love the fantasy that we could cross that bridge and everyone could leave with creative, holistic energy, and everyone could be healed with grace and dignity,” Fleetwood told Rolling Stone.

RELATED: Stevie Nicks Said Her Affair With Mick Fleetwood Was ‘Fantastic,’ ‘Very Romantic,’ and ‘Horrifying’

Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac died

At the time of Christine McVie’s death, Fleetwood Mac was on hiatus from performing. Following her death, Fleetwood Mac released a statement.

“There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life,” Fleetwood Mac’s statement reads.

The statement continues, “We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed.”

Christine McVie’s presence in music will be missed, and sadly, Mick Fleetwood, Lindsey Buckingham, Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie, and John McVie will not be able to make music together again.

RELATED: Stevie Nicks and Christine McVie Share an Emotional Moment Together After Every Fleetwood Mac Show