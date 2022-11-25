Mick Fleetwood’s Ex-Wife Reveals That Stevie Nicks Apologized for Their Torrid Affair 

Fleetwood Mac stars Stevie Nicks and Mick Fleetwood once had an affair while the drummer was married and the singer was dating another famous musician. Here’s what Fleetwood’s ex-wife, Jenny Boyd, revealed about the time Nicks apologized for the affair.

Stevie Nicks hid from Mick Fleetwood’s then-wife after the two Fleetwood Mac stars had an affair

Jenny Boyd married Mick Fleetwood twice. Their first marriage was from 1970 to 1976, and they were married again between 1977 and 1978. Boyd, whose sister Pattie was married to Eric Clapton and George Harrison, opened up about her life with the Fleetwood Mac drummer in her book Jennifer Juniper: A Journey Beyond the Muse.

Fleetwood started an affair with Stevie Nicks in 1977, as Fleetwood Mac was finishing the Rumours tour (in 1977) in Australia. The drummer was in the process of reconciling with Boyd, and Nicks was dating the Eagles’ Don Henley.

In her book, Boyd revealed that Stevie Nicks “couldn’t face” her after the affair. “The children and I went to John and Julie McVie’s wedding reception in Christine’s house,” Boyd wrote (via Cosmic Magazine). “Mick didn’t show up, and I realized not long after arriving that Stevie was hiding in the broom cupboard. I could see people being dragged in one by one to talk to her, but she couldn’t face me. I ignored it all and talked instead to sympathetic friends who knew about the affair and were not supportive of it.”

Mick Fleetwood’s ex-wife revealed that Stevie Nicks apologized for the affair

Jenny Boyd revealed that Stevie Nicks did confront her eventually, and she apologized for her untimely relationship with Mick Fleetwood.

“She did apologize years later,” Boyd told Fox News in 2020. “I remember she looked at me and said, ‘I’m really sorry. I don’t know why I haven’t said it before. But it was one of those things that happened.’ I said, ‘I forgave you years ago, but I appreciate you saying this.’”

Boyd said she didn’t harbor any negative feelings toward Nicks over the affair. “There were no bad vibes or anything,” she said. “And crazy things happen all the time, like Mick and I getting divorced and then seeing each other. It got to the point where we would say, ‘Oh that’s right, we’re divorced.’ *Laughs*. And then we remarried. The whole thing was just surreal.”

The Fleetwood Mac singer has shown remorse over her relationship with the drummer

Stevie Nicks has expressed that she regrets her affair with Mick Fleetwood. She blamed the relationship on drug abuse – she and Fleetwood were both heavily addicted to cocaine for several years.

“Mick and I would never have had an affair had we not had a party and all been completely drunk and messed up and coked out, and, you know, ended up being the last two people at the party,” the “Gypsy” singer said for Oprah’s Master Class. “So guess what? It’s not hard to figure out what happened – and what happened wasn’t a good thing. It was doomed. It was a doomed thing, caused a lot of pain for everybody, led to nothing.”

