Mick Jagger Gave Duran Duran the ‘Best’ Advice, Nick Rhodes Reveals

Duran Duran performs on stage during the Times Square New Year’s Eve 2023 Celebration | Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Nick Rhodes, a member of Duran Duran, shared that the “best” piece of advice he received from a fellow musician came from the one-and-only Mick Jagger.

Nick Rhodes opened up about the ‘best’ advice Duran Duran once received from the iconic Mick Jagger

Andy Cohen, a well-known TV host, has a bit of a way when it comes to getting celebrities to talk. In an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Cohen asked Rhodes, “What was the best advice you received from a fellow musician?”

Without hesitation, Rhodes responded, “stick together.” Cohen, sitting down with the cohesive band 40 years later, was impressed that Rhodes seemingly took the advice, but, as the Duran Duran member added, “Well, it was from Mick Jagger, so I had no choice.” It is safe to say that people everywhere truly get it.

The origin story of Duran Duran

"On July 16th, 1980 @duranduran debuted its latest line-up at the Rum Runner club in Birmingham… It’s almost unbelievable to us that forty years later we are celebrating this anniversary with a show at @BSTHydePark." https://t.co/emtoq1c2G1 pic.twitter.com/ahODIgpxvj — Duran Duran (@duranduran) April 2, 2020

It all started back in 1978 in Birmingham, UK. Interestingly enough, the band was named after the villain from the 1968 sci-fi film Barbarella. After some experimenting and trial and error, Le Bon, John Taylor, Roger Taylor, Andy Taylor, and Rhodes were the names and faces behind Duran Duran.

Duran Duran didn’t wait around for a big break to come to them. They took their demo tapes to Paul and Michael Berrow, the owners of a local club named Rum Runner. The Berrow brothers, who would later go on to manage Duran Duran and start a record label, let Duran Duran use their space to rehearse and perform.

“Planet Earth,” the band’s first single, definitely put Duran Duran on the map, but it was just the beginning of everything that was still to come. 45 years later, Duran Duran is still together and still producing top hits.

Just a few weeks ago, the legendary band performed during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest. Not to mention, Duran Duran was recently inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Duran Duran has been credited for being a crucial part of the New Romantic musical era, and the band continues to remain successful and relevant today.

Duran Duran was extremely successful

The English rock band Duran Duran has a reputation that speaks for itself. In October of 2021, Simon Le Bon and Roger Taylor, two of the iconic group’s original band members, sat down with Lorraine to discuss the release of Future Past, Duran Duran’s 15th album. With well over 40 years of experience and success in the music industry, the well-known band clearly knows what they are doing.

1981’s “Planet Earth” was Duran Duran’s first top hit. That same year “Girls on Film” was released and also quickly became a fan-favorite. The band’s fame and recognition continued to grow, and Duran Duran became worldwide celebrities when they released their sophomore album, Rio.

“Hungry Like the Wolf” and “New Religion” were two popular tracks from the 1982 album. Duran Duran did it again when they delivered “The Wild Boys,” a 1984-fan favorite, and shortly after, “Notorious” followed.

Over the years, the band’s lineup has been known to change around, but the quality of their music never faltered. However, 2001 marked the ultimate reunion for what British press dubbed the “Fab Five,” and the original core members of Duran Duran have been together and back at it ever since.