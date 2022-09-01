Is ‘Midnights’ Taylor Swift’s Most Secretive Album Yet?

Swifties all over the world are celebrating: Taylor Swift just announced the upcoming release of her tenth studio album, Midnights. However, that’s about all we know about the new music. Is Midnights set to be Swift’s most secretive album yet?

Taylor Swift announced her album ‘Midnights’

Taylor Swift poses with awards backstage during 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

Swift announced the album after winning Video of the Year at the 2022 MTV VMA awards. She also scooped trophies for Best Long Form Video and Best Direction. All three awards were for the video for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault),” which featured Swift as director, and Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien as the stars.

The pop star announced the album onstage while accepting the award for Video of the Year. She also posted a tweet with more details about Midnights, which will be released at midnight on October 21.

The few details Taylor Swift has spilled about ‘Midnights’

“Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21. Meet me at midnight,” she tweeted, along with an image of the album cover and a paragraph about what listeners can expect from the new music.

“We lie awake in love and in fear, in turmoil and in tears,” she began. Swift continued, “We stare at walls and drink until they speak back. We twist in our self-made cages and pray that we aren’t — right this minute — about to make some life-altering mistake.”

“This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams,” the singer added. “The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching — hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve…we’ll meet ourselves.”

Other than that, Swift has been pretty tight-lipped about what fans can expect from Midnights. The singer has not even released the song titles. Instead, she simply posted a track list that listed each song by number.

She has a history of keeping secrets about new albums

This is not the first time Swift has kept upcoming album details a secret. The release of her 2017 album Reputation was shrouded in secrecy, complete with a social media wipe of her Instagram and Twitter accounts.

And who can forget the 2020 surprise drops of both folklore and evermore? Swift shocked the world when she announced folklore would be coming out at midnight on that same day, and shocked everyone again when she did the same thing for evermore.

Swift seems to reserve this mysterious treatment for her darker, more introspective albums. Reputation was something of a comeback album for the singer, who had weathered a storm of bad press the previous year. folklore and evermore were both lauded by critics as some of her best works yet, due to the lowkey production style and intricate lyrics.

Even though Swift is keeping the details about Midnights top secret for the time being, fans are just happy this time she gave them a fair amount of warning before the album comes out!



