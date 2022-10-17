It Might Be ‘Tricky’ for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to Find Out What Happened With the Bullying Claims Report, Says Commentator

The royal family has been under a lot of strain lately. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been the subject of several books. This has likely been upsetting and disruptive for the duke and duchess. One royal commentator believes the couple might try to find out more about the bullying claims. However, he says this could be “tricky.” Here’s why.

‘Bullying claims have escalated’ and are being published in tell-all books about the royals, says commentator

Royal commentator Neil Sean mentions the new royal family books that contain “salacious comments” about Meghan and Harry. He says it has taken some time for the couple to respond because of the number of books that have been released in such a short period of time. Before they can catch their breath, another book is released.

Some of the books that have been published are Revenge by Tom Bower, Courtiers by Valentine Low, and The New Royals by Katie Nicholl. There has also been The Palace Papers by Tina Brown, but Sean says this book hasn’t done as well.

The release of these books has likely been tough on the couple. Sean says a source told him Meghan and Harry could try to get more information about the bullying report in light of the onslaught of tell-all books.

“Now, according to a very good source, Meghan and Harry feel that they are going to be pushing ahead to try and find out exactly what happened to that private report regarding the bullying claims,” says Sean in his online commentary.

Sean says Meghan and Harry might want to know what was in those reports because of the escalation of the allegations. “This is because those bullying claims have escalated particularly with the book Courtiers,” says Sean.

Will King Charles be able to help Meghan and Harry?

According to Sean, King Charles could be the key to helping Meghan and Harry discover what was in the bullying report. “What they believe is, with our brand-new king now, not necessarily firmly perched on his new throne, but certainly in charge, could there be a way at least to finding out what happened in that investigation,” continues Sean.

Sean says the bullying investigation was supposed to be kept private. He mentions the late queen’s statements about the matter. She reportedly said it was a private investigation. However, Sean says information about the bullying claims has been mentioned in Lowe’s book Courtiers.

Sean says one thing Meghan and Harry could do is ask King Charles to assist with providing information about the bullying claims. This could make it easier to respond if they choose to do so.

“As you know with our late monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, she famously said recollections may vary and said that it was a private investigation, which it was,” reports Sean. “But now, given the acceleration of those allegations coming thick and fast from those books and from other sources, both Harry and Meghan are hopeful to try to put a lid on it by at least getting his majesty King Charles to revisit it, and at least if he could possibly alert them as to exactly what the findings were.”

Why it might be ‘tricky’ for Meghan and Harry to get more information about the bullying claims

Sean says he doesn’t think it will be easy for Meghan and Harry to get information about the report. In his opinion, they “cut off” the person necessary to obtain that information.

“It’s going to be tricky because once again Harry and Meghan have both decided to cut off the person that they truly now need to make sure they can clear their names moving forward in the future,” said Sean.

Our take

According to Meghan and Harry’s interview with Oprah, they simply stepped away from senior royal duties. Sean says the couple “cut off” King Charles, but the couple says they were trying to maintain their mental health and lead a normal life. Hopefully, the duke and duchess can resolve the bullying issue, and everyone involved can carry on with their lives.

