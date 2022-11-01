Migos Rapper Takeoff Shot and Killed at 28

Rapper Takeoff, one-third of the mega-group Migos, was shot and killed in an early morning shooting in Houston, TMZ reports. The incident reportedly took place at 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston, where Takeoff and Quavo were celebrating a birthday.

Takeoff | Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

According to law enforcement and eyewitnesses who spoke to TMZ, Takeoff (real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball) was playing dice when an altercation broke out. Someone opened fire and Takeoff was struck either “in the head or near his head.” He was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to police, two others were injured, but their condition is not known. Quavo was unharmed.

Born in Georgia in 1994, Takeoff started rapping with Quavo, his uncle, and Offset, his cousin, in 2008 under the name Polo Club. When the group released their 2011 mixtape “Juug Season,” they had become Migos.

Takeoff was 28.

