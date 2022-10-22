Mike Nesmith Said This Beloved Monkees TV Tune Set a Songwriting Standard for Years Thereafter

Many of the tunes featured in The Monkees TV series would eventually become chart-topping recordings. These songs were connected to a specific episode or moment that fans found unforgettable. However, some Monkees tunes transcended their early television debuts. Mike Nesmith admitted two tunes in particular set a personal songwriting standard he continued to rely on for years.

Mike Nesmith | Getty Images/Michael Ochs Archives

Which came first, the Monkees’ music or television show?

After hiring Nesmith, Davy Jones, Peter Tork, and Micky Dolenz as The Monkees stars, producers worked on creating music that would push forward the show’s episodes. The music and the television show appeared to be designed around the same period, piggybacking on the other.

One of the first Monkees recordings was the theme to the television show, with vocals by Micky Dolenz and music performed by session musicians. “Last Train to Clarksville” was the first Monkees song to be released ahead of the series’ September 1966 debut. In October, a full-length self-titled album dropped.

Subsequently, the back cover of the group’s first album tied into the series. It featured scenes from The Monkees episodes titled “Your Friendly Neighborhood Kidnappers.” The other two are from the episode “The Spy Who Came in from the Cool.”

Nesmith showcased his writing talents with two songs on The Monkees’ first album. One was “Sweet Young Thing,” which he wrote with the legendary songwriting team of Carole King and Gerry Goffin. The second, “Papa Gene’s Blues,” was a Nesmith creation from start to finish.

However, only one of these two songs set a personal songwriting standard for Nesmith for years afterward.

Mike Nesmith said this beloved Monkees TV tune set a songwriting standard for years to come

Nesmith revealed to Goldmine Magazine that a beloved Monkees TV tune caused a ripple effect with his songwriting. “Papa Gene’s Blues” heavily influenced Nesmith as a songwriter for years afterward.

‘“Propinquity” and “Papa Gene’s Blues” were both early songs for me. They had a structure that lingers to this day in my songwriting,” Nesmith said in 2013.

“Papa Gene’s Blues” was featured in episode seven of the show’s first season, titled “The Monkees in a Ghost Town.” The tune was also in episode eight, “Don’t Look a Gift Horse in the Mouth,” and in episode 19, “The Audition.”

A plus for Nesmith’s fans was a quick wink to the camera during the music video for the tune featured in an episode of the series. A YouTube clip caught the infamous moment.

“Propinquity” was released by Mike Nesmith’s First National Band in 1971.

Mike Nesmith performed ‘Papa Gene’s Blues’ during his last two tours with Micky Dolenz

Tickets still available for upcoming dates of The Monkees Farewell Tour starring Mike and Micky…click here for information- https://t.co/AzHAkuDkoU pic.twitter.com/FVtxbMLJtg — Micky Dolenz (@TheMickyDolenz1) October 2, 2021

Nesmith and Dolenz hit the road in 2020 and 2021 for The Mike and Mickey Show and The Monkees Farewell Tour. The longtime friends and bandmates treated fans to two hours of the best of The Monkees’ music and some beloved Nesmith classics.

During both tours, Nesmith played “Papa Gene’s Blues” to the delight of audience members. The Monkees Farewell Tour played its last show on Nov. 14, 2021, at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles, California. Michael Nesmith died on Dec. 10, 2021.

RELATED: Mike Nesmith Complained About ‘The Monkees’ Scripts, Claimed Cast Didn’t ‘Learn’ or ‘Read’ Them