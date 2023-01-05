Mike Nesmith Says He’s Most Proud of This 1 Monkees Song

As the author of dozens of songs performed by The Monkees, Mike Nesmith had as much of an influence over the group’s sound as their music producers and directors. He and Davy Jones, Peter Tork, and Micky Dolenz put pen to paper, expressing and shaping their band’s direction over four years and in several reunions. However, even after a 50-year career, Nesmith said he was most proud of one Monkees song above all others.

Micky Dolenz, Davy Jones, Peter Tork, and Mike Nesmith filming the television series, ‘The Monkees’ | NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Mike Nesmith’s musical influences helped shape his songwriting

In an interview with Sound and Vision, Nesmith shared the varied musical influences that helped shape his songwriting perspective. Subsequently, these different tidbits of sounds became the soundtrack that would push him forward throughout his career.

“I was exposed to a lot of different music growing up. An organist played in a music store, and you could hear him on the street,” he explained. “There was an organist who played in the cafeteria. The Hammond organ was the sort of cocktail piano of its day. They would play things like “Tico Tico” — songs that had become standards by then. That had a big influence on me,” Nesmith explained.

He added, “There was a lot of country music and a lot of blues music that were just as important, but it all melted together in an odd way in my head. It was a strange amalgam that got in there and just never left. I can’t play it exactly — but if I hear it, I’m drawn to it.”

But, these influences came into play throughout his Monkees career, including the writing of one song in particular, which Nesmith claimed he was most proud.

Mike Nesmith is most proud of this 1 Monkees song

In a June 1997 interview with Melody Maker, as reprinted by The Monkees Live Almanac, Nesmith spoke of his past as a member of The Monkees. He discussed a myriad of topics, including the Monkees song he is most proud of. He cites “Listen to the Band,” released in 1969.

“That’s a good way to say it [after the Melody Maker reporter asked if the tune was the one he was most proud of]. When I delivered that record, we were off the air right at the end of everything. Everyone said, ‘No, that is not a Monkees song. This won’t work.’ But, much to my satisfaction, it’s proved to be one of our most enduring songs,'” Nesmith explained.

He continued, “I think I was able to get everything I wanted to say about The Monkees into it. And I love the way the music recurs. The way it rolls around on itself again so it can be played over and over and over.”

‘Listen to the Band’ was the first time Mike sang lead on a Monkees A-side single

Micky Dolenz, Davy Jones, Mike Nesmith, and Peter Tork on the set of the television special ’33 1/3 Revolutions Per Monkee’ | NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

“Listen to the Band” was first heard in 1968 on the Monkees’ television special 33 1/3 Revolutions Per Monkee. Peter Tork left the band shortly after that.

The one-hour special aired on NBC on April 14, 1969, and “Listen to the Band” was released 12 days later. The song was included on LP The Monkees Present; the group was now a trio featuring Nesmith, Dolenz, and Jones.

In 1970, Nesmith re-recorded “Listen to the Band” with The First National Band for their second album, Loose Salute.