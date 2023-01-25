Mike ‘The Situation’ and Lauren Sorrentino Welcome Second Child, Baby Girl Mia

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife Lauren have welcomed their second child. The reality TV couple’s daughter Mia Bella Elizabeth Sorrentino was born on Jan. 24 at 8:22 a.m. Here’s everything you need to know about Baby Girl Situation.

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino | Lars Niki/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Mike Sorrentino shared news of his second child with fans in July 2022

On July 31, 2022, Mike and Lauren shared their big announcement with Jersey Shore fans. “We have an amazing announcement!!” Mike captioned a photo of himself with Lauren and Romeo Reign. “We’re a growing family! Baby on the way. January 2023. God is Good.”

We have an amazing announcement!! We’re a growing family! Baby on the way ?? January 2023 ?God is Good ?? pic.twitter.com/yy47ofrHUN — Mike The Situation ☝? (@ItsTheSituation) July 31, 2022

After suffering a miscarriage in 2019, many fans were excited to learn of Lauren’s pregnancy at the end of 2020. The couple welcomed their first-born son Romeo Reign on May 26, 2021. According to social media, Romeo weighed six pounds, eight ounces, and 19 inches long at birth.

Mike and Lauren’s daughter Mia Bella Elizabeth Sorrentino is here

Baby Girl Situation’s name was a secret up until she was born. Mike previously teased her name might start with a G, M, B, or L. Lauren said they waited until the last second to decide on Romeo’s name and figured it would be the same with this child. Ultimately, they settled on Mia Bella Elizabeth Sorrentino.

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Welcome Second Baby, Daughter Mia Bella: Photos https://t.co/JPShzZhxfN — People (@people) January 25, 2023

She was born on Lauren’s due date, Jan. 24. Mia Bella Elizabeth weighed 5 pounds, 15 ounces at birth.

“Sooo beyond precious,” DJ Pauly DelVecchio commented on Mike’s Instagram announcement. He is the father of Amabella Markert, who was born in May 2013. “Congratulations,” Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Deena Cortese said in the comments. “Beautiful family,” Deena added.

“Little munchkin,” Angelina Pivarnick wrote. “Our family keeps growing.” Her ex-husband Chris Larangeira also commented: “Congrats guys. She’s perfect.”

“Twins!” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi added in the comments. “So excited to meet her.”

Will Mike and Lauren have another child in the future?

The reality TV couple has been vocal about having babies. After Romeo was born, they spoke frequently about baby number two. “We actually are [thinking about baby No. 2],” Mike told Us Weekly in January 2022. “I don’t know about baby No. 3, but definitely baby No. 2 [is in the cards] to have a brother or sister for Romeo, for sure.”

Keep up with Mike and Lauren in the new season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Episodes air weekly on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.