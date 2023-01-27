Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Was Filming Another MTV Show When His Dog Moses Died

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino‘s dog Moses died in July 2022. Mike and his wife Lauren shared news of “Mosey’s” diagnosis in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5, but fans got even more details regarding the death of the Sorrentino’s dog in the season 6 premiere of the MTV series. As it turns out, Mike wasn’t in his home state of New Jersey when his golden retriever died. Here’s what he was working on in Georgia.

Mike Sorrentino’s dog Moses | Twitter

Mike ‘The Situation’s dog Moses had hemangiosarcoma

The Jersey Shore celebrity got his dog Moses for his birthday in 2012. “Meet my puppy Moses!” he tweeted at the time. “Meet the Newest Member of the Sorrentino Family: Moses the Golden Retriever.”

Meet my puppy Moses! – Meet the Newest Member of the Sorrentino Family: Moses the Golden Retriever http://t.co/5zumcpYY — Mike The Situation ☝? (@ItsTheSituation) July 20, 2012

10 years later, Mike and Lauren had to take Moses to the vet in the “Spill the Tea” episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5. Dr. Palmer explained how “Mosey” had masses throughout his chest that turned out to be hemangiosarcoma in his liver.

Hemangiosarcoma is a deadly canine cancer that can strike without warning (via the Morris Animal Foundation). The cancer is common in breeds like golden retrievers as well as male dogs who are middle-aged or older.

The MTV series showed the initial surgery Moses had, but the couple elaborated on their experience in an episode of their podcast, Here’s the Sitch With Mike and Laurens. “Mosey had metastasized cancer that spread from his lungs,” Lauren said. “He [also had] a tumor that was in his liver and it burst and he was internally bleeding.” Ultimately, the surgery the couple opted for prolonged the dog’s life for a few more months.

Moses died while Mike ‘The Situation’ was filming the ‘Buckhead Shore’ reunion

Mike and Jenni “JWoww” Farley co-hosted the Buckhead Shore reunion, which aired in August 2022. As Jenni explains in the JSFV Season 6 premiere, Mike received bad news about Moses while they were filming the special in Atlanta, Georgia.

“In between the two acts, Lauren had texted him,” she tells Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Deena Cortese, and Angelina Pivarnick in the episode. “Mike put his phone down and said, ‘I can no longer look at it,’ but I didn’t know what happened.”

After they wrapped the reunion taping, Mike wanted to get home immediately. In the car with Jenni, Mike informed her that Moses had died.

“The doctors are like, ‘The medicine didn’t help, he’s too far gone [and] in pain; it’s happening,'” Mike said. Lauren said the doctors might be able to prolong the dog’s life for a few hours until Mike made it home, but he told her not to put Moses “through that.”

“I told my wife he’s not doing good; there’s no other choice,” Mike said to Jenni. “So …”

“He passed?” Jenni asked. Mike replied with a tearful “Yes.”

Moses died in July 2022

On July 19, 2022, Mike posted a series of photographs of “Mosey” mourning his loss. “It’s with a heavy heart that we share that Moses, our beloved family dog, has just passed,” Mike shared.

It’s with a heavy heart that we share that Moses our beloved family dog has just passed ? We cherish the time we had and believe that in fact all dogs do go to Heaven. Thank you for all the continued support and prayers ??? pic.twitter.com/EfUyTzhXPF — Mike The Situation ☝? (@ItsTheSituation) July 20, 2022

“We cherish the time we had and believe that, in fact, all dogs do go to Heaven. Thank you for all the continued support and prayers.” Mike Sorrentino, Twitter

MTV honored Mike’s dog Moses with a tribute in the season 6 premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.