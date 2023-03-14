Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Predicted Sammi ‘Sweetheart’s Surprise Return to ‘Jersey Shore’

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola‘s return to Jersey Shore was first publicized on March 11, 2023. The cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation shared news of Sammi coming back to the show on social media. Now, we have more information about Sammi’s return and how it surprised fans and the cast alike. Here’s what we know about Sam’s return including how Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino predicted MTV would make it a surprise.

Mike ‘The Situation’ said MTV might ‘bamboozle’ the cast with Sammi’s return to ‘Jersey Shore’

“The streets are saying that Sam is coming back,” Mike says in the “Handling Haters” episode of the Here’s the Sitch podcast. The episode was released on Sept. 7, 2021. “I’m telling you — I didn’t want to do this — but hey, do I want Sam to come back? It probably would be a fresh face … returning. I’d like to see what’s happening in her life.”

At the time, Mike admittedly didn’t know if Sam wanted to return to the show. He also cites Sam’s comments about her return, in the episode. Back then, she wasn’t interested in doing the show anymore.

After Jersey Shore ended in 2012, Sammi stepped out of the reality TV spotlight. She was invited to be part of Family Vacation when it premiered in 2018 (and every season after). However, Sam declined the invite to “avoid potentially toxic situations.” Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was part of Family Vacation when it originally aired. His involvement was what many fans felt kept Sammi away. Now, Ronnie has taken a step back from the show to focus on his mental health and sobriety.

“But I will say the streets are saying she’s coming back,” Mike added in the podcast episode. “Also, would I be surprised if MTV tries to bamboozle us and just throw Sam in a vacation …? No, I wouldn’t be surprised.”

‘Jersey Shore’ producers did surprise the cast with Sammi’s return

According to TMZ, sources close to the show said the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast had no idea Sammi would show up to film the weekend of March 11. Pauly DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Cortese, Angelina Pivarnick, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, and Mike were just as surprised to see Sam as the rest of the world.

Sources claim the casts’ reactions were “wild.” There were laughs, tears, and “everything in between,” the outlet reports. It was caught on camera and will be available to fans when the rest of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 6 airs.

When does Sammi return to ‘Jersey Shore’?

Speaking of the rest of season 6 and when it premieres, there’s no news yet on an air date. Based on the show’s past filming schedule and air dates, fans might get new episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation as soon as May or June 2023. Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for the latest updates on new episodes of the MTV reality series and the return of Sammi “Sweetheart.”

