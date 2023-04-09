Mike Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino Broke Up When ‘The Situation’ Joined ‘Jersey Shore’

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife Lauren have been together for years, but did you know the couple briefly split up? The college sweethearts called it quits for a pretty good reason — Sorrentino’s starring role on MTV’s Jersey Shore.

‘The Situation’ Mike Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino | Lars Niki/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Sorrentino was one of the stars of Jersey Shore, a reality show that followed a group of young people living, working, and partying throughout the summer on the Jersey Shore. “The Situation” was known for his quick temper with strangers and housemates and his hard-partying ways.

Sorrentino and Lauren met in 2005 while attending Brookdale Community College “when she was probably 19, and I was 22 years old,” the reality star told People. He also revealed that the couple met in a math class.

The pair dated until 2009, when Sorrentino scored his role on Jersey Shore. He explained that he “decided to take a break throughout seasons 1 to 6,” which left Sorrentino free to flirt and hook up with other girls.

After ‘Jersey Shore’ ended, Mike Sorrentino and Lauren reconnected

However, once Jersey Shore came to an end in 2012, Sorrentino and Lauren rekindled their relationship. Despite living in New Jersey and having friends and family run into each other, Lauren told Us Magazine the pair didn’t meet up again until 2013 at a kickboxing gym, and “that was just it.”

The couple had to weather their fair share of storms, including Sorrentino’s 2014 indictment on federal tax evasion and his struggle with addiction to the prescription opioid oxycodone.

The couple got engaged in 2018 in an elaborate backyard celebration partially orchestrated by Sorrentino’s Jersey Shore castmates (they were all together to film a season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation).

“You’re my best friend, my college sweetheart, my better half,” Sorrentino told Lauren during the episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. “You make me a better person. Please make me the happiest man on earth. Will you please marry me?”

Lauren said yes and the pair tied the knot later that year. In 2019, Sorrentino started his eight-month prison sentence for tax evasion. He was released later that year, and the couple quickly got to work on starting a family.

“We are elated to finally close this chapter of our life. Thank you to our family, friends, and fans for the continuous love and support during this time, it brought us so much peace and comfort,” the couple said in a statement at the time [via People]. “We look forward to continuing our life as husband and wife and working on baby situations!”

Today, Mike and Lauren Sorrentino are parents to two kids: Romeo and Mia

Sorrentino and Lauren welcomed their son Romeo Reign in 2021. Two years later, Lauren gave birth to a daughter named Mia Bella. Today, the family can be seen in episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which sees Sorrentino join his Jersey Shore castmates and their families on trips across America.