Why Mike ‘The Situation’ Is Concerned About His Kids Watching ‘Jersey Shore’

Jersey Shore is full of bad behavior from the show’s cast members, but Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino often took it to another level. While fans love looking back on episodes where Sorrentino fought with others, “The Situation” shared that he’s a little worried about his kids seeing them.

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino was the bad boy of ‘Jersey Shore’

Jersey Shore was one of MTV’s most successful reality shows. It followed a group of people living, working, and partying on the Jersey Shore for the summer. Sorrentino was the series’ “bad boy,” and often got into fights with people, whether it was strangers at a club or his own housemates.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino seen on location for “Jersey Shore” on June 19, 2012 in Seaside Heights, New Jersey. | Dave Kotinsky/WireImage

One of his most memorable moments includes a fight between him and Angelina Pivarnick when the Jersey Shore crew was living in Miami. After getting frustrated that Pivarnick wasn’t helping to clean the house, Sorrentino put a dirty feminine product in her bed, leading to a huge fight where he ended up calling her a “dirty little hamster.”

Another now-iconic moment from the reality show was a fight between Sorrentino and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro during a summer the group spent in Italy. The fight started heating up and Sorrentino ended up headbutting a concrete wall, which put him in a neck brace for the next few episodes.

Today, Mike ‘The Situation’ is sober and has 2 kids

These days, Sorrentino tends to keep out of trouble. In 2012, he publicly acknowledged that he had been dealing with an addiction to oxycodone and was entering rehab. He has been sober for the last seven years.

Sorrentino is also now a family man, with two kids. He married his college sweetheart, Lauren Pesce, in 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Romeo Reign, in 2021, and a daughter named Mia Bella in 2023.

Mike Sorrentino thinks he’s ‘going to have a situation’ on his hands once his kids see older episodes of ‘Jersey Shore’

Like anyone who has spent a lot of time in the public eye, Sorrentino is a bit concerned about what his kids might think when seeing footage of his younger days. While appearing on the Friend of Jerry podcast, he shared that he’s “getting ready” for the day they see old episodes of Jersey Shore.

“We’re definitely going to have a situation,” Sorrentino said of the day his kids watch Jersey Shore for the first time.”“Because I definitely was anti-authority most of my life and I had to learn the hard way a couple of times.”

Sorrentino added, “Hopefully, the kids watch the second series first, which is a little more tamer than the first one,” referencing Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. The follow-up reality show premiered in 2018 and sees many of the show’s original cast heading out on vacation with their kids, their partners, and each other.

The current season of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ sees the group travel all over America

The sixth season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is currently airing and sees the show’s crew traveling all over the United States, from New York City to South Carolina to Santa Barbara.

Some season highlights include Sorrentino’s participation in a cornhole tournament, the gang traveling to Los Angeles to cheer on Vinny Guadagnino as he competed on Dancing With the Stars, and — as always — plenty of drama between the friends.