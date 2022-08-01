Mike ‘The Situation’ and Lauren Sorrentino Are Having Another Baby; Best Reactions From ‘Jersey Shore’ Fans

Mike “The Situation” and Lauren Sorrentino are having another baby! The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation couple shared the news with fans on July 31, 2022. Read Mike and Lauren’s baby announcement and discover what Jersey Shore fans have to say about the growing family.

Mike ‘The Situation, Romeo, and Lauren Sorrentino | Twitter

Mike and Lauren Sorrentino’s second baby is coming in January 2023

“We have an amazing announcement!!” Mike captioned a photo of himself with Lauren and Romeo Reign on Twitter and Instagram. “We’re a growing family! Baby on the way. January 2023. God is Good.”

We have an amazing announcement!! We’re a growing family! Baby on the way ?? January 2023 ?God is Good ?? pic.twitter.com/yy47ofrHUN — Mike The Situation ☝? (@ItsTheSituation) July 31, 2022

Lauren shared the same photo to her social media accounts with the same caption. Romeo’s Instagram @itsbabysituation also shared the photo with the caption: “Big brother Romeo reporting for duty. Baby coming January 2023.”

Mike and Lauren have spoken about having another baby in the past. In January 2022, Mike told Us Weekly: “We actually are [thinking about baby No. 2]. I don’t know about baby No. 3, but definitely baby No. 2 [is in the cards] to have a brother or sister for Romeo, for sure.”

‘Jersey Shore’ cast and fans celebrate Mike and Lauren’s announcement

Mike’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast were some of the first to congratulate him on the big announcement. “So so so happy for you guys!!!” Pauly DelVecchio commented on Mike’s Instagram post. “Best news ever,” Nikki Hall said.

“Yassssssss,” Jenni “JWoww” Farley said in another comment. Her fiancé Zack “24” Carpinello also commented: “Congrats to you both brotha.”

Many Jersey Shore fans were just as excited about Mike’s baby announcement. “Happy for them, especially since they struggled with fertility issues in the past,” said one Reddit user. Lauren experienced a miscarriage at the end of 2019.

They added: “Also must have been hard dealing with Mosey passing during the first trimester.” The Sorrentino’s family dog Moses died from hemangiosarcoma in July 2022.

“… This is the wholesome content we need!” reads another Reddit comment. “I’m sure it’s nice to have a little happiness to look forward after the passing of Moses. Also, Mike is glowing!”

“Awww congrats!!!” another Reddit user wished the family. “This is such a blessing and I’m very happy for them. I know they’re so beyond happy to grow their family.”

“If it’s a girl… I wouldn’t be surprised if they named her Juliet,” said another Redditor. The name would be fitting with her brother Romeo Reign!

Mike and Lauren welcomed their first baby Romeo Reign in May 2021

Mike and Lauren welcomed Romeo Reign on May 26, 2021. He weighed six pounds, eight ounces, and 19 inches long at his time of birth, according to social media posts.

MTV captured Romeo’s birth for the season 5 premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, where fans learned about the complications he experienced after birth. “Out of nowhere the baby spiked a little bit of a fever,” Mike said in the episode. “Words can’t even describe the gravity of the situation with Baby Romeo,” he told the cameras. Later, Mike and Lauren went into detail about Romeo’s NICU stay on their podcast Here’s the Sitch With Mike and Laurens.

The first podcast episode of 2022 was just released ? on this weeks episode we discuss improving yourself regularly and not seasonally, our experience with omicron, Romeo’s NICU story and more! Available wherever you listen to podcasts ? https://t.co/nM6DMP1AC5 pic.twitter.com/crnnHVgk51 — Lauren Sorrentino (@lauren_pesce) January 18, 2022

Today, Romeo is healthy. Keep up with the Sorrentinos — watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on MTV every Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

