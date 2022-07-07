Mike ‘The Situation’ and Lauren Sorrentino Share a Mosey Update, Including What ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Didn’t Show

In last week’s episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Mike “The Situation” and Lauren Sorrentino took their dog Mosey to the vet. Later, they learned Moses only had a few months to live. Now, the couple is pulling back the curtain on that day and sharing what the MTV reality series didn’t show. Discover what happened with Mosey behind the scenes, plus an update from Mike and Lauren about how their dog is doing today.

Mike Sorrentino’s dog Moses has hemangiosarcoma

In the “Spill the Tea” episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, the Sorrentinos got news no pet owner wants to hear. “There’s masses throughout his chest,” their vet, Dr. Palmer, told them. “I think our options are going to be pretty limited to what we can offer him now.”

“We’re definitely not OK, obviously,” Mike told cameras. “You don’t want a call from the doctor saying your dog is dying.” Mosey went through surgery, but later in the episode it’s revealed he needs more care.

The vet called back with more insight: “… I got the biopsies back and unfortunately it does confirm what we had suspected. He does have hemangiosarcoma in the liver.” According to the Morris Animal Foundation, hemangiosarcoma is a deadly canine cancer that can strike without warning and commonly affects Mosey’s breed.

Based on the vet’s assessment, Mosey had one to three months left to live. This shocked Mike and Lauren, especially after Mosey underwent surgery.

Mosey had surgery at the end of January 2022, but Mike and Lauren kept quiet

In the “Summertime Situations” episode of Here’s the Sitch With Mike and Laurens, the couple breaks down what happened to Mosey. “Golden retriever’s lifespans are [usually] 12-13 [years],” Lauren said. “It’s really sad because they are the best dogs ever. Mosey is just the sweetest little angel…”

“He’s the family mascot,” Mike adds. When they were filming at the end of January 2022, Moses was limping and not acting like himself. Mike and Lauren took him to their vet and got a call while they were filming about Mosey’s x-rays and emergency surgery. They didn’t share much with the public when Mosey initially fell ill because they knew it was going to be part of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

“We didn’t know what was happening and we were getting a lot of heavy information quickly,” Lauren explains. “We had to make a lot of decisions quickly.”

“Their first thing was, ‘Do you want to put him down?'” Mike recalls. “Or we can get the surgery, clean him out, and if he responds well to that surgery then we can go to chemotherapy.”

As Lauren explained, it’s hard to show all of the nuances of the situation in a reality TV series. “Mosey had metastasized cancer that spread from his lungs,” she elaborates in the episode. “He [also had] a tumor that was in his liver and it burst and he was internally bleeding.”

The location of Mosey’s tumor was dangerous, but the Sorrentinos opted for surgery anyway because the dog was in good health otherwise. “We were on eggshells in our family room waiting for hours for him to get out of surgery, wondering if it was going to be successful or not,” Mike said. That surgery ended up saving Mosey’s life.

Mosey is still with the Sorrentinos

As Lauren explains in the podcast episode, the doctors couldn’t remove the metastasized cancer, but they did remove the tumor. Mosey also went through chemotherapy.

“Mosey reacted really well to his chemo,” Lauren said. “He did six rounds. He’s doing amazing.” Now, Mike and Lauren are enjoying every second with Mosey.

