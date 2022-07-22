Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino and Angelina Pivarnick Speak Their Truth About ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 5 Episode 17

Angelina Pivarnick and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino got into a FaceTime squabble in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 Episode 17. During “El Paso Part 2,” the reality TV stars took the conversation to social media. There, Mike clarified his intentions in addressing Angelina. What’s more, she explained why she reacted the way she did.

‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 5 Episode 17 recap

After learning Mike spoke with Chris Larangeira and Joe “Old Bridge” Tarallo, Angelina has a bone to pick with her Jersey Shore roommate. As “El Paso Part 1” was airing, Angelina called Mike out on Twitter.

“Stirring the pot @ItsTheSituation,” she said in a tweet. “Unreal.” In another tweet, Angelina claimed the Old Situation was making his return to the reality series.

I don’t know about u guys but @ItsTheSituation the old mike is coming out of his body more and more each day. It makes me have dejavu alittle. Jesus here we go. #JSFamilyVacation — Angelina Marie (@angelinamtvjs) July 15, 2022

In the episode, the Jersey Shore OGs are in Texas to see Pauly DelVecchio perform. During their dinner, Angelina called on FaceTime to wish him luck.

“Why couldn’t you come?” Mike asked on the call. “Get off the phone, Mike,” Angelina replied. “I’m mad at you.”

As explained in the episode, Angelina didn’t go to Texas because she had a rhinoplasty and was feeling animosity toward the group about the recent headlines. Based on her response, Mike told his roommates: “Yo, she wants beef with Old Situation.”

Angelina Pivarnick says Mike ‘The Situation’ shouldn’t be talking to her ex

During the episode, Angelina took to Twitter to explain her reaction to seeing Mike on FaceTime. “All I said was Mike I don’t wanna talk to you right now,” she replied to a fan who pointed out Mike’s spiral after the call.

I saw his face on the FaceTime and said what I said #jsfamilyvacation https://t.co/Mvknmt8UgH — Angelina Marie (@angelinamtvjs) July 22, 2022

In another tweet, Angelina added: “He def shouldn’t be talking to my ex. That isn’t cool.” She’s referencing Mike’s conversation with Chris, who claimed Angelina leaked the speech audio from their wedding.

Mike clarifies his intentions speaking to Angelina in ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 5 Episode 17

What’s more, Mike also took to social media during the episode to clarify his intent addressing Angelina on FaceTime. “My thinking was everyone should know what’s going on true or not and we can figure this thing out together,” he said in a tweet. “The truth will set you free which we end up getting if you keep watching.”

I was meeting her call with positivity and eventually in person with a civil conversation to find common ground. It’s called a mediation. Once you go negative and towards confrontation i will match that energy ?#JSFamilyVacation @angelinamtvjs https://t.co/nhRgSj2Ls8 — Mike The Situation ☝? (@ItsTheSituation) July 22, 2022

“I was meeting her call with positivity and eventually in person with a civil conversation to find common ground,” he replied to another fan criticizing him. “It’s called a mediation. Once you go negative and towards confrontation, I will match that energy.”

After the episode was over and fan reactions seemed to have subsided, Mike tweeted an inspirational quote. “The only way to win with a toxic person is to remove yourself from the equation,” he said.

Angelina’s beef with the ‘Old Sitch’ will continue in ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 5

There’s more to come regarding the beef between Mike and Angelina in this season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. “It’s only the beginning,” Angelina replied to Mike.

His tweet read: “The Sitch & @angelinamtvjs got history of beef.” He included a GIF of their iconic Jersey Shore fight wherein he called her a “dirty little hamster.”

“Stay tuned,” Angelina encouraged fans in another tweet. “Things get crazier.”

Watch new episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 every Thursday on MTV.

