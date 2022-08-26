Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Hardly Tweeted During ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Last Night; Here’s Why

Before last night’s episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, “It’s Fine, I Work Here,” Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino was fairly active on Twitter, tweeting using #JSFamilyVacation so the show would trend. However, the reality TV star had little to say while JSFV Season 5 Episode 22 aired. Here’s why.

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino | MTV

‘The Situation’ and Angelina Pivarnick previously went at each other on social media

Earlier this season, Mike confronted Angelina Pivarnick about the evidence he had from Chris Larangeira and her “side piece” Joe “Old Bridge” Tarallo. Chris claimed Angelina leaked the speech from their wedding; “Old Bridge,” who fans will remember from the doorbell footage, alleged the timeline of their friendship was different from what Angelina told the roommates.

As the drama played out on television, Mike and Angelina took the conversation to social media. “She has the condition known as liabetes,” Mike commented on a post from the official Jersey Shore Instagram. “She lies more than she tells the truth and that’s facts. It is what it is.”

Angelina also commented on the post: “It’s pretty sad Mike didn’t come to me first to tell me my sabotaging scorned double life ex-husband was calling him and this was all happening behind my back.” However, during last night’s episode, the Jersey Shore stars shared minimal posts to social media.

Mike ‘The Situation’ is taking a break from social media

As revealed in the “Cruisin'” episode of Here’s the Sitch with Mike and Laurens, the reality star is taking a break from posting to social. “All these voices and all these opinions, they are negative a lot of the time,” Mike said of what happens online. “I’m taking a position right now to be mindful of how much time I spend on social media.”

Mike admitted social media is a “business” for him, but taking this step back is important for his mental health. “It’s time to reassess and reevaluate what has happened in the last year,” Mike concluded.

The Jersey Shore star shared this news in this week’s episode of the podcast, which came out ahead of “It’s Fine, I Work Here.” It seems Mike’s decision to take a step back from social media is slowly starting to take effect.

‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Twitter still featured some tweets from Mike last night

As “It’s Fine, I Work Here” aired, Mike and Angelina said very little about each other. However, that didn’t stop them from tweeting about the episode.

“Well this episode started off with a [bomb],” Mike tweeted referencing the conversation between Angelina and Jenni “JWoww” Farley. Later, Angelina tweeted about Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi’s tumble:

“[Snooki’s] the best. Lollll I was sooo worried but when she said I’m fine I work here we all knew she was okay. That head hit was hard though. She’s a trooper lol.”

A good tendie will fix this! #JSFamilyVacation pic.twitter.com/HEcgXQwWfD — Mike The Situation ☝? (@ItsTheSituation) August 26, 2022

In another tweet Mike mentioned “tendies” — a possible nod to the “Old Bridge” doorbell videos. However, it’s more likely a reference to the group’s decision to leave the suite and eventually get food.

Now that Angelina, Mike, and Jenni have seemingly swept their drama under the rug, there’s been a shift — Deena Cortese has a problem with Mike’s alleged passive aggressiveness. Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation next week to find out how “The Mediation” solves this problem.

