Mila Kunis Looked up to Her ‘That 70s Show’ Co-Stars: ‘They’re So Much Cooler Than I Am’

That ’70s Show was one of Mila Kunis’ earliest roles. It was also one of her defining ones. Kunis and her co-stars got along very well, even though she was the youngest in the cast. The TV star said she looked up to her fellow actors, calling them “much cooler” than she was.

Mila Kunis looked up to her co-stars on ‘That ’70s Show’

(L-R): Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Wilmer Valderrama, Danny Masterson, Ashton Kutcher, and Laura Prepon of ‘That ’70s Show’ | Mitchell Gerber/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

When That ’70s Show premiered in the ’90s, many high school-age characters were played by 20-somethings. But Kunis was an exception. The Luckiest Girl Alive star went in for an audition when she was 14, but to secure her position on the series, she had to add some extra years. She told the showrunners she was almost 18, and only divulged the truth after landing the part.

“You have to sign a contract before you get the job, and in my contract, I had to put an asterisk for ‘studio teacher.’ They were like, ‘What do you mean?’ And I was like, ‘Oh P.S. I’m 14,'” she said in a recent interview with Vanity Fair.

However, Kunis’ costars were significantly older than her, making them sort of role models to the young star. The actor clarified that she wasn’t intimidated by her costars but thought they were cool. “I must have been like, ‘Wow, these kids are all so cool, and they’re so much older than I am. And they’re so much cooler than I am.'” Kunis said she had a great time on the set of That ’70s Show, noting that her castmates didn’t look down on her due to her age.

Mila Kunis said she never touched drugs because of ‘That ’70s Show’

Kunis achieved fame with her role as Jackie Buckhart. Becoming famous at such a young age tends to harm many child stars, with many turning to drugs as a result. For Kunis, things were different.

Being on the set with older cast members positively affected Kunis, who felt inspired by them throughout filming. Kunis attributed not using drugs to being around her co-stars. “The reason I don’t do drugs, the reason I didn’t get into doing drugs, all of that was because nobody on the set did,” she told Vanity Fair.

The actor said that the actors, who were four to six years older than her, would spend their Friday nights playing poker. Regarding drinks, Kunis said the older kids would drink beer, “but that was it.” Kunis said this set her straight, acknowledging that her career and life turned out great because “this set was cool.”

Mila Kunis will return for ‘That ’70s Show’ spinoff

The ’90s have become trendy again. And Netflix is seeking to capitalize on the nostalgia by creating a That ’70s Show spinoff called That ’90s Show. According to Collider, the spinoff will be set in 1995 and will focus on original characters Eric and Donna’s daughter Leia Forman alongside her grandparents, Red and Kitty.

The Netflix series will pick up where the ’70s-themed series left off and follow Leia and her friends in their social environments, from the basement hangout to high school. Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp will return as Leia’s grandparents and will also be more involved behind the scenes.

Others confirmed to return in guest capacities include Kunis and her husband, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon, Topher Grace, and Wilmer Valderrama.

