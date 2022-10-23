Mila Kunis Nearly Got Fired From ‘Forgetting Sarah Marshall’ For Buying a Drink

Mila Kunis has shown remarkable range as an actor throughout the years, appearing in both comedies and dramas. From films like Friends With Benefits to Bad Moms, she’s known for her relatable humor. However, it was Kunis’ performance as Rachel in the romantic comedy Forgetting Sarah Marshall in 2008 that truly catapulted her to stardom. And apparently, she had an interesting experience on set.

Mila Kunis starred in ‘Forgetting Sarah Marshall’

Actress Mila Kunis attends Universal Pictures’ World Premiere of Forgetting Sarah Marshall on April 10, 2008 at Grauman’s Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California. | John Shearer/WireImage

Forgetting Sarah Marshall, directed by Nicholas Stoller, follows Peter (Jason Segel), a struggling musician. Peter travels to Hawaii to recover from a breakup. He finds his ex-girlfriend Sarah (Kristen Bell) and her new boyfriend (Russell Brand) staying in his hotel. The film, produced by Judd Apatow, was a critical and commercial success.

In the movie, Kunis portrays Rachel, the hotel concierge at Peter’s Hawaiian resort. The two characters eventually develop feelings for one another, and in the end, Peter chooses Rachel over Sarah.

Even though Kunis had starred in That ’70s Show before and voiced Meg on Family Guy, her appearance in Forgetting Sarah Marshall was one of her first leading roles in a major Hollywood production.

Mila Kunis bought alcohol for a minor while filming ‘Forgetting Sarah Marshall’

'Forgetting Sarah Marshall' starring Jason Segel, Mila Kunis, and Kristen Bell released in theaters on this day, 14 years ago pic.twitter.com/yS9L93lRCF — MovieRankings.net (@LightsCameraPod) April 18, 2022

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Kunis discussed her career. She opened up about an incident that took place at a Hawaii resort hotel during the making of Forgetting Sarah Marshall. As the star established, the resort was bustling with guests who were in town to see loved ones stationed at a nearby military base.

“I was of age, I was 22 at the time,” Kunis prefaced. “I remember grabbing myself a drink. And there was a kid there that had his whole camo on, and he couldn’t get a drink, and he was like 20 I think. And I was like, ‘Oh my God, you’re fighting for our country, and you can’t get a drink. I’ll get you a damn drink.'”

The actor said she bought the soldier a drink. But the resort staff was not happy about her doing so because the soldier was a minor. The staff then went ahead and reported Kunis to the film’s producer. While she was reprimanded, she got to stay. However, she didn’t pull the move again.

The movie led to many more big roles for Mila Kunis

Forgetting Sarah Marshall was released during the height of success for comedies produced by Judd Apatow. And it remains one of Kunis’s most beloved comedic performances. She and many of her co-stars became household names thanks to its popularity.

Following the movie’s reception, Kunis went on to feature in a slew of major releases, including Black Swan, Ted, and Jupiter Ascending. However, few have hit the way Forgetting Sarah Marshall did.

In 2022, Kunis starred in (and produced) a mystery thriller for Netflix. The film, Luckiest Girl Alive, is an adaptation of Jessica Knoll’s novel of the same name. It stars Kunis as Ani Fanelli, who comes face to face with her past when an incident from her youth begins to find its way into her present, hurting the life she’s built for herself. The movie marks a decidedly different turn for the generally comedic star.

