Miles Teller Joked About Shailene Woodley ‘Living in a Tree’

Shailene Woodley recently put down roots in Los Angeles by purchasing a beautiful home in the Hollywood Hills. But it wasn’t so long ago that the actor was embracing a more nomadic lifestyle. Long-time fans of Woodley know that in her 20s, the Three Women actor was fond of couch-surfing. In between filming projects, she’d often crash at her friends’ places all over the world. And it seems like Miles Teller wasn’t afraid to razz her a bit for it.

How did Shailene Woodley and Miles Teller become friends?

It’s no secret that Teller and Woodley are good friends. The pair aren’t shy about showing their support for each other and they even vacation together. The duo first met back in 2012 when they were filming The Spectacular Now. They continued to work together when they were both cast in Divergent and its two sequels: Insurgent and Allegiant.

The ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ alum joked about his friend living in a tree

Both actors have expressed that they enjoy working together and even have similar styles of working. However, in an interview with Vulture, Teller also shared that he liked working with Woodley on the Divergent films because it meant that he was guaranteed to see his buddy. “Also, it’s nice because I know I will see Shailene for certain months out of the year for hopefully the next few years,” he explained. “Because she’s a good friend of mine but she’s always freaking giving away all of her belongings and like, living in a tree, so it’s hard to wrangle her up.”

Continuing on, Teller called out the fact that, at the time, Woodley was indeed living out of a carry-on suitcase. “Last time I talked to her, she had one suitcase,” he explained. “She’d given away all her clothes and she was couch-surfing.” Continuing on, the Top Gun: Maverick star once again made a joke about Woodley’s living arrangements. “I think Shailene lives in a tree,” he said. “I’m pretty sure she’s in a tree right now.”

Teller explains that his relationship with Woodley is playful

Of course, this isn’t the first time that Teller made jokes about Woodley in the press. However, that seems like par for the course in their friendship. According to Teller, he and Woodley have a relationship that feels light and a bit mischievous. “We kind of have a shorthand now,” he shared. “In this whole world, this huge studio film schedule and this and that, we can — it’s just very playful. [Our] relationship is very playful.”

After filming four movies together, it’s no wonder that Teller and Woodley have a shorthand. While they haven’t shared the screen since 2016, Woodley has certainly expressed interest in working with Teller again. In the past, the Endings, Beginnings actor has stated that she’d love to do a film a year with her friend. Only time will tell if the actors will get another opportunity to work together again. Of course, now that Woodley has a house, maybe they’ll spend more time together.