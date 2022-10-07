Miles Teller Once Said He and Shailene Woodley Had ‘Moments of Sexual Tension’ But a Sibling Relationship

It’s safe to say that Miles Teller and Shailene Woodley go way back. The pair have been friends for nearly a decade and have worked together on four films. In the movies, their characters have been friends, lovers, enemies, reluctant allies, and more. But what is their relationship like in real life? The duo has certainly caused a bit of speculation throughout the course of their friendship.

Miles Teller and Shailene Woodley sparked romantic rumors before Teller met his wife

Teller has been married to his wife, Keleigh Sperry, since 2019. The Top Gun: Maverick star has shared that he knew the model was “the one” very early on in his relationship. However, before he and Sperry started dating, a lot of fans were shipping Teller with Woodley. In fact, the media was even romantically linking the pair at a certain point.

Teller shared that he and ‘The O.C.’ alum had moments of sexual tension

But despite the rumors, Teller has made it clear that he and Woodley never dated. However, because the pair played a believable couple in The Spectacular Now, some people still hoped they’d get together. The I Bet You Think About Me actor likely made his relationship with Woodley even murkier when he described his friendship with the Endings, Beginnings actor to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I would say we have like a sibling relationship but with moments of sexual tension,” Teller said about his friendship with Woodley. Whether Teller was joking about the sexual tension or not, it seems that these pals do think of each other as siblings. They enjoy working together on projects and have similar respect for the craft of acting. They support each other’s work and even took a holiday together with their significant others when Woodley was engaged to Aaron Rodgers.

Woodley and Teller want to work together on more movies in the future

Working together certainly seemed to deepen the bond between Woodley and Teller. After playing high school lovebirds in The Spectacular Now, they starred alongside one another in Divergent, Insurgent, and Allegiant. The pair were actually supposed to film another movie together, but the final movie in the Divergent franchise, Ascendant, got scrapped. Still, Woodley has shared that she’d love to do a movie a year with Teller. One big idea on her bucket list? A musical.

The pair have a supportive sibling relationship off-screen

Since both stars have already sung in recent projects (Woodley in Endings, Beginnings and Teller in Top Gun Maverick), a musical doesn’t seem too far-fetched. And while their relationship these days leans more familial and platonic, Woodley says she doesn’t mind people viewing them as a famous on-screen couple. Citing Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet’s unconditional support for each other following their performance in Titanic, Woodley wouldn’t mind having something similar with Teller. And considering her effusive praise for Teller in her latest film, it seems that the pair will continue to support each other for years to come.

