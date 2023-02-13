Miles Teller Revealed His Honest First Impression of Shailene Woodley

When Miles Teller and Shailene Woodley were cast to portray romantic interests in The Spectacular Now, they had no idea they’d form such a strong relationship off-screen. But working on the small film would spark the formation of a close friendship that still persists today. The actors have both stated multiple times that they truly enjoy working together and spending time together outside of work. But did they think they’d hit it off so well when they first met? Teller once gave his genuine first impression of Woodley.

Shailene Woodley and Miles Teller | Kevork Djansezian/MTV1415/Getty Images for MTV

How many movies have Shailene Woodley and Miles Teller been in together?

To date, Teller and Woodley have starred in four films together. In Divergent, Insurgent, and Allegiant, the relationship between their characters was complex. In the best of times, they were reluctant allies; however, in the worst of times they were adversaries. But in The Spectacular Now, their chemistry was palpable enough for them to portray teens who were falling in love for the first time.

Teller shared his honest first impression of Woodley

But it seems that Teller didn’t realize that he and Woodley had chemistry right away. In an interview with Showbiz Junkies, the Top Gun: Maverick star spoke about meeting Woodley for the first time back in 2012. According to Teller, the initial meeting went well, but their friendship really developed while filming. “We met for a lunch beforehand, and we talked for like an hour, something like that,” he explained. “I absolutely thought she was a very nice girl, but we kind of found our relationship through production.”

One thing that helped Teller and Woodley to bond? Their initial reaction to the very first scene they shot together. Both were less than impressed with what they’d done and that seemed to help them click. “I guess after our first scene we kind of looked at each other, and we both really didn’t feel good about what we did, but when you film these small movies, it’s just go, go, go,” Teller explained. “You’re with that person all the time.”

How the actors developed their connection on the set of ‘The Spectacular Now’

Continuing on, Teller shared that what also fostered his connection with Woodley was what a great scene partner she was. She was truly paying attention to what he was giving as an actor and responding to him in kind. “We found it on set and then, yes, once we started getting into the scenes I realized everything I do she was reacting to and vice versa,” Teller shared about the Big Little Lies actor. “When you have somebody who’s really listening to you, it’s nice to work with that.”

Clearly, the duo worked well together as they both received high praise for their work in The Spectacular Now. While the actors may not have felt great about their very first take, they were able to create something wonderful together as time went on. We’re sure plenty of fans of the performers are hoping they collaborate again in the future on another project.