Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton to Co-Host ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’ — How to Watch

For the second year in a row, Miley Cyrus will be hosting a New Year’s Eve special on NBC, and this time the singer will be co-hosting with Dolly Parton. Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party will premiere on NBC on Dec. 31. Here’s how fans can watch Cyrus and Parton co-host Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party together.

(L-R) Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

How to watch Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton on ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party will premiere on NBC starting at 10:30 p.m. ET on Dec. 31. The TV special will conclude at 12:30 a.m. ET on Jan. 1, 2023.

To watch Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party on NBC, viewers must have access to the TV network through cable or satellite packages. Fans can find out if they have access to NBC by checking with their cable or satellite provider.

In addition to airing on NBC, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party will also be available to stream on Peacock. The streaming platform has two separate plans. A plan with ads costs $4.99 a month and an ad-free plan costs $9.99 a month.

NEW YEAR, NEW CO-HOST ! ? Tune in to @MileyCyrus’ New Year’s Eve Party 12/31 at 10:30pm ET on @nbc and @peacock to watch us rock out the show. pic.twitter.com/PjeFAG3FPo — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) November 21, 2022

Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton will host the New Year’s Eve special together

Parton is Cyrus’ godmother, and the two have performed together multiple times over the years. When Cyrus starred in Disney Channel’s Hannah Montana, Parton appeared as the godmother to Cyrus’ character.

Leading up to Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, Parton and Cyrus filmed a promotional video together.

“Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party is about getting glamorous and dressing your best,” Cyrus says in the video.

Parton replies, “Well, we do that every day, don’t we, Miley?”

“You taught me well,” says Cyrus.

At the end of the video, Parton says, “It’s going to be legendary!”

Cyrus then looks into the camera and says, “She would know!”

This is Miley Cyrus’ second year hosting ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’

In 2021, Cyrus hosted the first Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party with Pete Davidson. Jack Harlow, Saweetie, Anitta, Brandi Carlile, and more all performed during 2021’s Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party.

In a statement to Deadline, Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Entertainment Live Events, Specials and E! News, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming shared, “The inaugural Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party was an unqualified success and we know this year’s show will be just as spectacular, with plenty of surprises and lots of fun. We can’t wait to get the party started.”

Cyrus and Parton will co-host Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party live from Miami on Dec. 31. The special is produced by Lorne Michaels and Cyrus.

Other performers and guests for the upcoming Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party will be announced at a later date.

