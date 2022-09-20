Miley Cyrus Just Gained $8.2 Million in the Sale of Her Nashville Ranch

Miley Cyrus has generated extraordinary wealth ever since she was young. Due to this, she has been able to afford luxurious houses. One home made headlines for a few robberies, but others garnered attention for their real estate value.

Recently, Cyrus made news again for a listing she created for a property in Nashville, Tennessee. She sold the place for a lot more than what she bought it for originally. So, the singer made quite a profit from the purchase.

The homes that Miley Cyrus has sold before

Miley Cyrus has owned multiple homes throughout the years, and she has sold some of them for a lot of money. For example, last year, she placed her Hidden Hills property on the market. According to Architectural Digest, the house sold for $7.2 million. However, who bought the lot is unknown.

Another home Cyrus sold was a secluded residence in Malibu in 2020. The singer bought the two-story house in 2016 for $2.5 million, and it was next to Liam Hemsworth’s retreat. After the two divorced, Cyrus created a listing for her home. The property sold for $1.7 million, and Dirt reports that the new owner is songwriter Matthew Wilder.

Additionally, Cyrus used to live in a Toluca Lake mansion years ago. Of course, the longtime family home went up for sale for millions. Currently, Nats Getty and his wife, YouTuber Gigi Gorgeous, are the place’s owners.

Cyrus still resides in a home in the Los Angeles Studio City neighborhood. The land is worth roughly $4 million today. Perhaps, she will one day sell the property at a higher value.

Cyrus made a profit from her Nashville ranch

Recently, Miley Cyrus delved into real estate again and put a Nashville house up for sale. The ranch had cost the singer $5.8 million in 2017. In 2022, the value went up to $14.5 million. As a result, Cyrus made over $8.2 million from the sale.

However, this recent purchase is the second-most expensive one in Nashville. The highest sale belongs to Reese Witherspoon. She spent $18 million on a place in the Belle Meade neighborhood.

The Franklin ranch is worth a lot because the place has notable features inside and out. For example, it has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a deck on the roof. Additionally, there is a swimming pool and a smaller detached building. Of course, some prospective buyers liked the secluded nature of the home.

Several people have wondered who now resides in Cyrus’ former home. The person who owns the property is a man from Minneapolis. He is the CEO of Fourteen Foods and has over 200 Dairy Queen locations under his belt.

Miley Cyrus lived in Tennessee before becoming famous

Miley Cyrus was born in and grew up in Tennessee. Nonetheless, her childhood was different from her friends due to her father being a well-known singer. For instance, she had a couple of opportunities to act as a toddler. Additionally, Cyrus grew up with a passion for music.

Still, several of Cyrus’ classmates did not think she would become successful. Of course, she would prove them wrong. Thousands of young viewers soon knew her as Hannah Montana from the hit show of the same name.

The role would boost Cyrus’ fame, and she would eventually branch out to the world of music. At first, she performed songs for the Disney series. However, she would develop a solo career after leaving the network.

As an adult, Cyrus created more mature music. Many fans likely felt shocked to see her move away from the more innocent pop songs she would sing. Not to mention, her music videos and performances would appear sexualized.

