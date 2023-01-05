Miley Cyrus’ New Single ‘Flowers’ Comes Out on Her Ex’s Birthday

Miley Cyrus has been in the spotlight for most of her life, and throughout that time, she’s shown her talents on the stage and screen with hit songs and her breakout TV show Hannah Montana. In late 2022, she joined her godmother Dolly Parton to ring in the New Year with a New Year’s Eve special, and during the broadcast, Cyrus announced the release of a new single, “Flowers.” The song’s release date, January 13, is a coincidental date for the “Wrecking Ball” singer.

Miley Cyrus | Vijat Mohindra/NBC via Getty Images

Miley Cyrus has new music coming

Rumors of new Miley Cyrus music first began swirling in late 2022 when posters advertising “New Year, New Miley” were seen in major cities across the US. The whispers of a studio album came months after Cyrus released her Attention live album from her Super Bowl Music Fest performance earlier that year.

Cyrus’ musical style underwent several makeovers during the 2010s. Her 2010 album Can’t Be Tamed showed that she wasn’t an innocent Disney Channel star who could be controlled anymore, and her 2013 album Bangerz solidified that she was a full-blown adult. Her 2015 album Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz was a psychedelic pop album, while her 2017 album Younger Now took her to a more acoustic sound.

In 2020, Cyrus released her seventh studio album Plastic Hearts, which saw the singer take on a new rock-infused sound. The album Plastic Hearts contained hit songs such as “Midnight Sky” and “Prisoner.”

Miley Cyrus’ new single ‘Flowers’ comes out on Liam Hemsworth’s birthday

With confirmation that new Miley Cyrus music was on the way in late 2022, all eyes were on the singer as she took the stage to host her second annual Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, which she co-hosted this year with Dolly Parton. During the broadcast, the “Malibu” singer announced her new single “Flowers,” which is scheduled for release on January 13. January 13 is also the birthday of her ex-fiance Liam Hemsworth.

Cyrus’ announcement of the new music was accompanied by a video on Twitter teasing the music video, which shows Cyrus in a metallic gold outfit and sunglasses walking uphill. Later on in the special, a second teaser clip showed Cyrus in a bathing suit walking through sprinklers.

The teasers contained snippets of “Flowers,” which sees Cyrus singing about loving herself better than anyone else ever could. The song is the lead single from her upcoming eighth studio album, Endless Summer Vacation, slated for release on March 10.

Related Miley Cyrus Wants a Hannah Montana Collab with This Female Rapper

Her album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ comes out on March 10

On January 5, a week ahead of “Flowers”‘ release, Cyrus announced the title and release date of her next album. Titled Endless Summer Vacation and featuring a bodysuit-clad Cyrus hanging from a bar against a blue background, Cyrus might be teasing a lighter tone — perhaps more similar to her 2017 album Younger Now — that the grunge lean of her previous album, Plastic Hearts.

Endless Summer Vacation will be Cyrus’ first project with Columbia Records, having signed a deal with the label in early 2021. Plastic Hearts was her last album with RCA Records.