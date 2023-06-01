Miley Cyrus Recalls Awkward First Meeting With Paul McCartney

Miley Cyrus has been around music legends for her entire life. Her godmother, Dolly Parton, is a country legend who many would be starstruck meeting for the first time. However, Miley Cyrus is still often unprepared to meet certain rockstars, and she had an awkward first encounter with former Beatles member Paul McCartney.

Miley Cyrus wore a revealing outfit the first time she met Paul McCartney

Paul McCartney and Miley Cyrus | Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Cyrus grew to stardom through her role as Hannah Montana on the Disney Channel show of the same name. However, in the early 2010s, she transformed into a more mature artist, stunning many who associated her with Disney. This included wearing more revealing clothing in public, even when surrounded by her colleagues.

In a 2015 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the “Wrecking Ball” singer said she was wearing revealing clothes when she first met Paul McCartney, making him uncomfortable speaking with her.

“I was talking to Paul McCartney and saw him not knowing how to talk to me. It made me more comfortable because it made him more uncomfortable,” Cyrus said. “Sometimes it’s a nice conversation icebreaker. You can be like, ‘Stop staring at my t**s!’ and the conversation just keeps going.”

McCartney commented on Cyrus’ 2013 VMA performance

In 2013, Cyrus stirred up controversy with her performance at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards. She performed her hit song “We Can’t Stop” and stuck around to sing “Blurred Lines” with Robin Thicke, who she twerked on while wearing a foam finger.

In a 2013 interview with The Wall Street Journal, Paul McCartney was asked to share his thoughts on Miley Cyrus’ performance. The “Let it Be” singer didn’t seem phased by it and even said that there’s been much worse than what she did.

“So, you will see people doing something that’s uh … I think, it was only mildly shocking,” he said. “I mean you know. She’s dancing with Robin Thicke on the awards. So what? Come on. We’ve seen worse than that.”

McCartney also said he didn’t think it was too explicit, adding, “You couldn’t see anything. I mean, I watched it, just as an experiment to check, you know. I obviously, you look at it, and you go, ‘What’s everyone shouting about?’”

McCartney and Cyrus are both appearing on Dolly Parton’s new album

Paul McCartney and Miley Cyrus will now share credits on the same album. They are not performing on the same song but are joining Dolly Parton as guest stars on her next album, Rockstar. The album is Parton’s first venture into rock ‘n’ roll music and will feature 30 songs, consisting of a mix of classic rock covers and Parton originals.

McCartney is reuniting with Beatles’ drummer Ringo Starr on Parton’s cover of “Let It Be”. Meanwhile, Parton and Cyrus will be teaming up for a duet of Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball”. Other guests on the album include Lizzo, Steven Tyler, Stevie Nicks, P!nk, Joan Jett, Chris Stapleton, Elton John, and Sting. Rockstar will debut on Nov. 17 and is currently available for pre-order.