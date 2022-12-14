Miley Cyrus’ Recent Appearance on ‘The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon’ Has Fans Saying She Looks ‘So Much’ Like Her Mom

Miley Cyrus recently appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon to promote her upcoming New Year’s Eve special, and viewers couldn’t help but notice how strongly the former Disney star resembled her mother, Tish Cyrus. Here’s what fans are saying about Cyrus’ looks after her appearance on the talk show.

Miley Cyrus | Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Miley Cyrus shaved Jimmy Fallon’s beard on ‘The Tonight Show’

On Dec. 9, Miley Cyrus made an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon to discuss her New Year’s Eve Party on Dec. 31 on NBC and Peacock. The “Midnight Sky” singer hosted the same event last year with Pete Davidson, and this year she will be joined by her godmother, Dolly Parton.

Cyrus promoted the upcoming TV special by shaving off host Jimmy Fallon’s beard. “This is a promotion plan I have going, this is definitely gonna make everyone watch my new show, this is gonna help,” said Cyrus, wielding the electric shaver. “I do this for Dolly all the time.”

The former Disney star admitted she had never actually shaved anyone’s beard before, warning Fallon, “I don’t know what it’s gonna look like.”

After Cyrus gave him a goatee, Fallon said, “I feel like a wrestler! Yeah, I will see you in the ring! I’ll see you in the ring, brother!”

But it wasn’t Fallon’s appearance after shaving his beard that had viewers talking – it was Cyrus’. Fans are saying there was something different about the singer, and many pointed out that she looked exactly like her mother.

Fans think Miley Cyrus looks ‘so much’ like her mom

After her appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, fans took to Reddit to discuss how Miley Cyrus’ looks have changed over the years. Many pointed out that the “Wrecking Ball” singer looked identical to her mother, Tish Cyrus.

“2022 Miley look [sic] SO MUCH like her mom,” wrote one fan, while another commented, “She looks like her mom.”

Others speculated that the singer may have altered her appearance with surgery or makeup. “To me she just looks like she either contours her nose a lot or at some point got a nose job to made [sic] the bridge thinner. Other than that her hair is parted in the middle, making her look identical to her mom:),” said one fan. Cyrus has not commented publicly on any plastic surgery.

Some fans compared her to other celebrities or even fictional characters. “To me she looks like a younger madonna,” one fan wrote, while another said, “Like her mom and like Denerys Targaryen [sic].”

The former Disney star has a song called ‘Mother’s Daughter’

Miley Cyrus knows she resembles her mom – in fact, she wrote an entire song about it. In 2019, she released a hit track called “Mother’s Daughter.” It includes the lyrics, “My mama always told me that I’d make it,” and, “Must be something in the water / Or that I’m my mother’s daughter.”

“The track focuses on the empowerment of women and the strength of a mother-daughter relationship,” according to Story of Song. The music video “features shots of various women, in particular making a point of enforcing body positivity. Black women, women of color, disabled women of color, transgender women and non-binary individuals are shown in the video, as well as flashing feminist slogans across the screen.” It has 130 million views and 2.1 million likes on YouTube.