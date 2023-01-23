Miley Cyrus Revealed the ‘Coolest Letter’ She Received From Stevie Nicks

Miley Cyrus has been fortunate enough to have connections with artists like her godmother, Dolly Parton, and Elton John. She once collaborated with Stevie Nicks, and when Cyrus contacted Nicks, she was sent back the “coolest letter” ever.

Miley Cyrus and Stevie Nicks teamed up on ‘Edge of Midnight’

Miley Cyrus | Jo Hale/Redferns

In 2020, Miley Cyrus released “Midnight Sky,” a single from her seventh studio album Plastic Hearts. The song was a rock ballad inspired by fellow female rock stars Joan Jett, Debbie Harry, and Stevie Nicks. “Midnight Sky” included a sample from Nicks’s “Edge of Seventeen.” The track was commercially successful, reaching No. 14 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and No. 5 on the U.K. Singles chart.

In Nov. 2020, Cyrus released a duet called “Edge of Midnight,” featuring the Fleetwood Mac singer. The song was a mash-up of “Midnight Sky” and “Edge of Seventeen,” with Nicks performing the chorus of Cyrus’s song and vice versa.

Nicks sent Cyrus the ‘coolest letter’ to give her approval for sampling her music

Before making “Midnight Sky,” Miley Cyrus had to ask Stevie Nicks for permission to sample “Edge of Seventeen.” In an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Hannah Montana star said Nicks approved by sending her a letter that Cyrus deemed the “coolest letter ever.”

“I have the coolest letter ever from Stevie, too,” Cyrus boasted. “I sent her the song, and I said, ‘You know, I have an alternate melody if you don’t want me to kind of pay tribute to you and your greatness and how much you’ve inspired me.’ And she said, ‘You can borrow from me anytime.’”

“Now, you ask me about new artists and what my advice would be for them, and one thing I’ve just learned from her, from Dolly, from Joan [Jett], all in the same, is that they’re so open and welcoming to the newer members, the younger artists coming up, and they offer their mentorship,” she added. “It’s just been really, incredibly rewarding in my career having someone like her to look up to. Everyone looks up to Stevie Nicks, but having that direct relationship has been kind of life-changing.”

The Fleetwood Mac singer said she and Cyrus ‘hit it off’

In an interview with The Zane Lowe Interview Series podcast, Stevie Nicks discussed her budding relationship with Miley Cyrus. She said the two had a lot in common, and they “hit it off” during their “Edge of Midnight” collaboration.

“Miley and I, I didn’t really know Miley until we went into the ‘Edge of Midnight,’ ‘Edge of Seventeen’ thing. And then, we had so many phone conversations,” Nicks shared. “And we’re both so loud and so talkative that we just went a million miles during our first phone conversation. And we just hit it off.”

The “Dreams” singer and Cyrus almost performed the song together on New Year’s Eve, but Nicks couldn’t make it.

“And it was super fun. And when it was done, I thought it was really excellent,” Nicks said.” And had it not been for COVID, she wanted me to come to New York and do this New Year’s Eve thing, but I couldn’t go.”