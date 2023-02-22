Miley Cyrus Reveals What Makes Ariana Grande a ‘Real’ Friend

Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande have a lot in common, and the two stars have formed a strong friendship over the years. Here’s a look at their collaborations and what Cyrus said makes Grande a good friend.

Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande | Getty Images/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande have built a friendship and collaborated several times

Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus have so many things in common, it’s no wonder the two stars are friends. Cyrus started working in the entertainment world on Disney, while Grande stepped into the spotlight on Nickelodeon. They both used their TV platforms to launch highly successful music careers, and have served as coaches on The Voice.

In 2015, Cyrus invited Grande to participate in her backyard sessions performance of “Don’t Dream It’s Over.” They reprised the Crowded House song in 2017 at Grande’s One Love Manchester benefit concert to raise money after the bombing at her concert weeks earlier led to the deaths of 22 fans.

In 2019, they teamed up with Lana Del Rey for the song “Don’t Call Me Angel” for the Charlie’s Angels movie soundtrack. The music video features all three stars wearing angel wings as they sing to the camera.

Miley Cyrus reveals what makes Ariana Grande a good friend

In 2018, Miley Cyrus opened up about what makes Ariana Grande a good friend.

“I would say she’s a good friend, and it’s not about how many hours spent or how many inside jokes you have, but it’s about the real s***,” the Hannah Montana star said on The Howard Stern Show.

“If I ever see anything, and I never know if it’s true or not because people say crazy s*** about me all the time, but I’ll just text her and say, you know, ‘I’m really thinking about you and if you ever wanna talk to me…’”

Cyrus said Grande has always been willing to work with her and help her out. “She’s kind of one of my favorite artists right now because the thing that I really like about her… anything I’ve ever asked her to be involved in… she’s always done it,” she explained. “So I can never say a bad thing about her because she’s always been so great.”

The ‘Plastic Hearts’ singer said she doesn’t want ‘friends with feathers’

Miley Cyrus has said that performing with Ariana Grande at her One Love Manchester benefit concert was a particularly bonding experience for the two singers.

“Ariana’s an open book. She has always shared her experiences with this beautiful blend of reality and the fantasy that pop culture requires,” she told Vogue in 2019. “But holding her in my arms that night and feeling her shake from the loss of lives, literally feeling her heart pounding against mine – when you can let down the personas and cry with the rest of the world, it’s unifying. It’s a reminder that music can be our greatest healer.”

In 2020, Cyrus returned to The Howard Stern Show and explained that she needed friends who were solid and reliable like “cement.”

“I am not a free bird. I love structure,” she said. “Structure keeps me safe and keeps me my best and I love to be anchored and weighted by people. I don’t want to be friends with feathers, I want you to be, like, cement for me.”

It seems like Cyrus and Grande have been able to be each other’s rock during hard times, and have built a beautiful friendship based on their shared experiences.