Miley Cyrus Said Dolly Parton ‘Clutched Her Pearls’ Over Her Plans to Dye Her Hair: ‘You Can’t Do That!’

According to Miley Cyrus, her godmother Dolly Parton is very invested in what happens to her hair before they co-host Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party on NBC and Peacock. The Hannah Montana star said she considered seeing her hairdresser about a new color before the big event. However, Parton “clutched her pearls” at the very thought of it.

Dolly Parton will join Miley Cyrus to co-host her New Year’s Eve party

To ring in 2022, Cyrus invited Pete Davidson to co-host Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. Notably, Kim Kardashian dated Davidson then and unfollowed Cyrus after the show.

Cyrus went in a new direction to welcome 2023 and asked Parton to join her for her New Year’s Eve party. And she revealed she thinks viewers will be glad to see their genuine love for each other.

“People are gonna be affected by the show. There’s a chemistry, and a realness, and a love, and a connection that her and I have that I really feel,” she shared in an interview with Hoda Kotb for Today.

Furthermore, Cyrus added that working with Parton made her hosting job easier. “You can see our chemistry, and I really don’t think there’s much to write,” she explained. “There’s not much to choreograph. It’s all right there.”

Dolly Parton wanted Miley Cyrus to have blond hair for New Year’s Eve: ‘You are me!’

While Cyrus was considering looks for her New Year’s Eve party, she weighed the possibility of dyeing her hair a new color before the event. However, after talking to her godmother about those plans, she changed her mind.

Cyrus recalled to Kotb how she told Parton she wanted to do something different at the end of the year and go brunette. “I’ve never seen Dolly actually scared before,” she shared, adding the “Jolene” singer acted like she’d heard “the worst news you could imagine.”

Laughingly, Cyrus said Parton “clutched her pearls, gasped, and went back” after hearing she was considering a change. “And she goes, ‘You can’t do that. You are me!’”

Cyrus noted that she is “somehow some extension of Dolly Parton,” adding, “So I will be blond.”

Dolly Parton thought Miley Cyrus was dressed conservatively when she wore a ‘very Dolly Parton’ dress

Cyrus shared with Kotb a valuable lesson Parton taught her: having a good seamstress who knows how to make things fit just right. Someone “that knows how to suck it in all the right places,” more specifically.

However, the stars have different ideas about achieving Parton’s “va-va-voom” aesthetic. “I showed up to our promo shoot in a dress that I thought was very Dolly Parton,” Cyrus explained, adding, “I had everything that you need to be very Dolly Parton …”

Parton wanted to know “how va-va-voom” the pair were going for New Year’s, so Cyrus asked her what she thought of her look, to which she replied, “Well, I think you look very conservative.”