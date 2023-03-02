‘Milf Manor’: The Producers of the Controversial Reality Show Can’t Decide on the Meaning of ‘Milf’

Milf Manor, a new reality show on TLC, has raised eyebrows since its debut in January. Many viewers are divided over the show’s unusual premise, including a gross twist involving mothers and sons. In a recent interview, Milf Manor producer Daniela Neumann addressed the criticism, even revealing that she thought “milf” had a very different meaning than the one many Americans know.

What is ‘Milf Manor’?

Those who have seen 30 Rock likely remember the episode about Milf Island, a fictional show where mothers and eighth-grade boys are on an island together. Well, Milf Manor is alarmingly close to that concept. The show features a cast of women in their ’40s and ’50s looking for love at a villa in La Paz, Mexico. They’re joined by a group of young bachelors.

However, Milf Manor has a disturbing twist: Those bachelors are all the sons of the women on the show. And with that, the mothers begin trying to date each other’s sons.

These are the mother-son duos who joined Milf Manor Season 1:

Charlene DeCicco, 46, and her son, Harrison, 23

Shannan Diggs, 51, and Ryan, 30

Kelle Mortensen, 51, and Joey, 20

April Marie Watson, 44, and Ricky, 26

Stefany Johnson, 47, and Billy, 28

SoYoung, 51, and Jimmy, 26

Pola Mochon, 48, and Jose, 28

April Jayne, 60, and Gabriel, 23

Lisa Wilcox, 58, and Ryan, 26

The producer of ‘Milf Manor’ thought ‘Milf’ had a different meaning

According to Cambridge Dictionary, “milf” is a term used to describe “a sexually attractive woman who is a mother.” More specifically, it’s widely known as an acronym that stands for “Mother I’d Like to F***.” However, according to Neumann, that’s not the definition of “milf” that she knows. The Milf Manor producer told The Washington Post that her son taught her the meaning of “milf” as “Mother I’d Love Forever.”

“I don’t know about in the States, but in the U.K. it’s used as a positive term,” she added.

On the other hand, Warner Bros. Discovery’s Kathleen Finch seemed well aware of the term’s true and eye-catching meaning. Per Deadline, said at a conference:

“We considered calling in a dozen other [names]. We knew this thing would be controversial. But that’s exactly why we chose it. We like causing attention. We just choose subjects, though, that are that are loud and unusual and they’re living lifestyles that are not ours necessarily, but they’re really interesting and they’re living very genuine lives.”

The TLC show has faced criticism for its unusual premise and gross challenges

“Controversial” might be an understatement. Milf Manor has received countless comments from viewers about the cringeworthy and uncomfortable nature of the show, especially as its challenges get weirder and more incestual by the episode. In the premiere, the women had to wear blindfolds and try to identify their sons by feeling up their shirtless bodies. Another episode showed one of the moms moaning as she received a massage from one of the sons.

According to Neumann, Milf Manor is supposed to break the stigma surrounding older women dating younger men. She told Washington Post that she doesn’t “understand” the “fuss” viewers are making.

“I’m not quite sure what the big deal is. No one’s doing anything wrong. And these are all consenting adults,” Neumann said. “I don’t really understand it, but I think that anything that provokes conversation is a very positive thing.”

New episodes of Milf Manor air on Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.