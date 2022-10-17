Milla Jovovich Called ‘The Fifth Element’ Costume ‘A Bit Embarrassing’

Any fan of campy sci-fi movies will be well-versed in the cinematic tour-de-force known as The Fifth Element (1997). This year marks the 25th anniversary of the futuristic film, which has since earned its place as a cult classic thanks to its thrilling storyline, A-list casting, and eye-popping wardrobe from designer Jean Paul Gaultier. When it comes to iconic movie costumes, there may be none quite as daring and instantly recognizable as the barely-there bandage outfit worn by the movie’s heroine Leeloo, played by Milla Jovovich. However, the outfit wasn’t loved by its actor.

Milla Jovovich helped Gaultier come up with the bandage idea

The costume that launched a thousand cosplay creations is specifically made to resemble medical bandages. Its inception was supposedly the result of a brainstorming session between the star, the designer, and director Luc Besson. In a Vogue “Behind the Moment” interview featured on YouTube, Milla Jovovich recalls the collaboration:

“Something Luc and I had actually talked about before meeting with Jean Paul was ‘How do we shoot the birth scene of Leeloo?’ She gets put together through this DNA slicing machine and she’s naked, but she can’t be naked throughout the movie so what do we do?”

Jovovich went on to describe how inspiration struck while they were considering the way hospital gowns are left exposed in the back, allowing access for things like injections or tube placements while providing some modicum of modesty. “That’s where the bandage idea came from,” she recalls. “I said, ‘Listen, what about bandages? Like, you know, when people get wounded they just put bandages to cover the necessary bits.’ Luc and Jean Paul talked about this bandage idea and Jean Paul was just like, ‘Oh genius, I love it!'”

The nearly-naked getup made a young Jovovich blush

When Milla Jovovich was serendipitously cast as Leeloo, she was only 19 years old. However, the fresh-faced actor was no stranger to extreme fashions, having begun modeling at a very young age. Even so, the skimpy straps of Gaultier’s design gave her reason to blush, and she even described the getup to Entertainment Weekly as “a bit embarrassing.”

Jovovich explained how the embarrassment had nothing to do with her body or the design itself but was instead the result of some unwanted attention in the form of catcalls from the film’s crew. “In the fashion world, most of the guys are gay and they have the etiquette not to notice. But these English guys working on the set were whistling and stuff.”

Luckily, Jovovich managed to power through the awkwardness to execute a flawlessly confident performance as the fiery-haired newborn Leeloo. The strategically placed bandages ultimately allowed for a greater range of physicality, letting Jovovich duck, dive, and fight her way through her first-ever action flick.

Jovovich proves she can kick ass in anything

While The Fifth Element may have been Milla Jovovich’s first foray into action films, it certainly wasn’t her last. In fact, she went on to star in several high-adrenaline, combat-heavy thrillers, including Ultraviolet (2006) and Monster Hunter (2020). Aside from Leeloo, the only other character played by Jovovich with such an iconic sense of style would have to be Alice from the Resident Evil franchise.

In the video-game adaptation Resident Evil (2002), leading lady Alice spends the whole movie killing zombies in a little red and black number that shows off a lot of skin. The asymmetrical red dress identifies Alice at a glance, and the costume has now become a fan favorite and a staple at nearly every Halloween store. It’s a testament to how Jovovich can fight and look good doing it, regardless of whether she’s wearing a leather bodysuit, a flowing evening gown, or a collection of haphazard bandages.

