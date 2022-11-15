Millie Bobby Brown ‘Had a Meltdown’ After Meeting Maddie Ziegler

Millie Bobby Brown and Maddie Ziegler haven’t been spotted together in years. However, they seemed to be as thick as thieves several years back. The famous duo would do interviews together, walk the red carpet together, and even present awards together. In their private lives, they had fun sleepovers and managed to keep in touch despite their busy schedules. But how did the pair first meet and become friends?

How did Millie Bobby Brown and Maddie Ziegler meet?

Like thousands of other people, Brown first became aware of Ziegler thanks to her stint on Dance Moms. A fan of the hit Lifetime reality TV show, Brown had been following the dancer’s journey since she was 7. In fact, dance was what actually connected the actors. Brown was thrilled when she scored tickets to So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation because Ziegler was judging. It was there that they first connected.

The ‘Stranger Things’ star had a meltdown when she first met the ‘West Side Story’ actor

In a conversation with Interview Magazine, the Stranger Things star spoke with her then-bestie, Ziegler, about meeting her for the first time. According to Brown, she was super excited to meet the dancer. This was especially true since Brown herself hadn’t become famous in her own right just yet. Stranger Things had come out just three days prior to meeting Ziegler, so the show hadn’t blown up just yet. However, she managed to push past her nerves enough to establish a connection.

“The whole show, I was looking at you like, ‘Please let her look at me.'” Brown recalled to Ziegler. “And then they told me that I could go backstage and meet you, and I’m literally, like, taking deep breaths, like, ‘Oh my goodness,’ and then you were a normal human being. You were Maddie Ziegler. Then you followed me on Twitter—and I had a meltdown—and the rest is history, really.”

Ziegler and Brown became friends after exchanging numbers on Twitter

After Brown recovered from her meltdown, she slid into Ziegler’s DMs to get her number. Not too long after, they arranged to meet up, and that was the start of their friendship. Apparently, the pair hit it off right away. “I finally got your number, and then we met, and we had that very hysterical day where we met some funny people at the pool,” Brown recalled. “We just clicked.”

It seems that Brown was a bit starstruck when she and Ziegler first crossed paths. However, it didn’t take long for the Enola Holmes star to see The Fallout actor as a normal person. Now that Brown has a substantial amount of fame herself, we’re sure she has a ton of people who’d be as excited to meet her as she was to meet Ziegler.